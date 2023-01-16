 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Gamethread #44: New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks

In their third and final stop in California amid this five-game road trip, the New Jersey Devils are in the Bay Area. They will play the San Jose Sharks in an afternoon game. Will the Devils prevail over San Jose one more time? Talk about it here at AAtJ.

By John Fischer
San Jose Sharks v New Jersey Devils
Palat! Ferraro! Today!
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Our Favorite Team will finish up their time in California with a Monday afternoon game in the Bay Area. Yes, Monday afternoon. It is a late afternoon game for local time in New Jersey so just call a meeting or some such.

The Time: 4:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSCA; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the San Jose Sharks (SBN Blog: Fear the Fin)

The Song of the Day: Theo Katzman is one of the main four of Vulfpeck and is quite capable on his own. He leads on “All That’s Left of Me is You,” which clearly has a McCartney influence from how it sounds.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

