Devils in the Details - 1/13/23: Fire Up the Trade Machine Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/13/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: JAN 10 Devils at Hurricanes
Fans celebrate a New Jersey Devils goal during the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes on January 10, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

That’s our guy:

You love to see things like this:

Congrats to Nico Daws on the selection here:

Over at the Devils subreddit, a discussion of realistic trade targets: [r/Devils]

​​Hockey Links

Kraken give the Bruins their first regulation home loss of the season:

Twitter voting for the All-Star Game is underway. Post away, folks. Fan voting will determine the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions. [NHL.com]

With the Blue Jackets firmly in the league’s basement, Johnny Gaudreau on the season in Columbus: “I don’t have any second thoughts. I love it here. Obviously it’s a tough start to the season for our team, but I just did an interview (with ESPN) where I said I wouldn’t change my decision for the world. I love it here.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Habs honored P.K. Subban:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

