Devils Links

That’s our guy:

Wrote about Jack Hughes @EPRinkside



On the way his offensive game has come together, how he's become a scoring chance generating machine, and the way he's carrying the Devils right nowhttps://t.co/w3LqG0YFHy — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 10, 2023

You love to see things like this:

Who are the front-runners for the Selke Trophy?



You voted.



Patrice Bergeron

Nico Hischier

Aleksander Barkov pic.twitter.com/tLEdMrMwsq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 10, 2023

Congrats to Nico Daws on the selection here:

⭐️Nico Daws ⭐️



He's our rep in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! pic.twitter.com/mtBWpUHNke — Utica Comets WWWW (@UticaComets) January 11, 2023

Over at the Devils subreddit, a discussion of realistic trade targets: [r/Devils]

​​Hockey Links

Kraken give the Bruins their first regulation home loss of the season:

#SeaKraken win 3-0



Extend win streak to seven as they hand Bruins their first regulation loss on home ice. It’s also the first time Boston has been shutout this season. — Alison (@AlisonL) January 13, 2023

The @SeattleKraken improved to 6-0-0 on their road trip and became the first team to defeat Boston in regulation at TD Garden since Ottawa on April 14, 2022.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cTF7VJA5o5 pic.twitter.com/JQJSwhdSkk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2023

Twitter voting for the All-Star Game is underway. Post away, folks. Fan voting will determine the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions. [NHL.com]

With the Blue Jackets firmly in the league’s basement, Johnny Gaudreau on the season in Columbus: “I don’t have any second thoughts. I love it here. Obviously it’s a tough start to the season for our team, but I just did an interview (with ESPN) where I said I wouldn’t change my decision for the world. I love it here.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Habs honored P.K. Subban:

A heartwarming tribute for P.K. Subban from the @CanadiensMTL and their fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VLgDHZmSKM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2023

