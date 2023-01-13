Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
That’s our guy:
Wrote about Jack Hughes @EPRinkside— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 10, 2023
On the way his offensive game has come together, how he's become a scoring chance generating machine, and the way he's carrying the Devils right nowhttps://t.co/w3LqG0YFHy
You love to see things like this:
Jack Hughes has 100 points over his last 82 games.— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 10, 2023
Is he a top-10 player in the league right now? #NJDevils@EJHradek_NHL | @mike_p_johnson | @NJDevils | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/wxJD1WP4sT
Who are the front-runners for the Selke Trophy?— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 10, 2023
You voted.
Patrice Bergeron
Nico Hischier
Aleksander Barkov pic.twitter.com/tLEdMrMwsq
Congrats to Nico Daws on the selection here:
⭐️Nico Daws ⭐️— Utica Comets WWWW (@UticaComets) January 11, 2023
He's our rep in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! pic.twitter.com/mtBWpUHNke
Over at the Devils subreddit, a discussion of realistic trade targets: [r/Devils]
Hockey Links
Kraken give the Bruins their first regulation home loss of the season:
#SeaKraken win 3-0— Alison (@AlisonL) January 13, 2023
Extend win streak to seven as they hand Bruins their first regulation loss on home ice. It’s also the first time Boston has been shutout this season.
The @SeattleKraken improved to 6-0-0 on their road trip and became the first team to defeat Boston in regulation at TD Garden since Ottawa on April 14, 2022.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cTF7VJA5o5 pic.twitter.com/JQJSwhdSkk— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2023
Twitter voting for the All-Star Game is underway. Post away, folks. Fan voting will determine the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions. [NHL.com]
With the Blue Jackets firmly in the league’s basement, Johnny Gaudreau on the season in Columbus: “I don’t have any second thoughts. I love it here. Obviously it’s a tough start to the season for our team, but I just did an interview (with ESPN) where I said I wouldn’t change my decision for the world. I love it here.” [The Athletic ($)]
The Habs honored P.K. Subban:
A heartwarming tribute for P.K. Subban from the @CanadiensMTL and their fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VLgDHZmSKM— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2023
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
