Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Despite giving up two shorthanded tallies and getting outplayed by the Hurricanes for most of the game on Tuesday night, the Devils came back with four unanswered goals, two of which were potted by Dawson Mercer, to close things out in impressive fashion. New Jersey claimed a 5-3 win on the road. [Devils NHL]

I can’t stop thinking about this goal:

DAWSON MERCER!



A spectacular goal to the give the @NJDevils the lead! pic.twitter.com/yvFgpFISls — NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2023

Nice piece here from ESPN on the rebuild:

From ESPN’s The Point, our piece on the @NJDevils rebuild - and their turnaround. pic.twitter.com/z86FPzyswI — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 11, 2023

Jack Hughes: Hart Trophy finalist? “Jack Hughes is right at the top of that list and right now should be considered the best contender or ‘runner-up to McDavid.’ Hughes is eighth in scoring, but leads the league in penalty differential at plus-19 and is creating a massive impact at both ends of the ice.” [The Athletic ($)]

Hey, look who’s back:

#NJDevils D-man John Marino (upper-body) is joining the team for morning skate. — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) January 10, 2023

​​Hockey Links

How have we made it this far into the season without a coach getting canned? Sean Gentile takes a look at situations around the league: [The Athletic ($)]

John Carlson took a slap shot to the head in December, and it seems like his injury was, uh, pretty serious: [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

Is Connor Bedard a “generational”-level prospect? It’s getting hard to argue with that assessment. [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.