Garden State of Hockey- Episode 154: Hello 2023!

The calendar has turned on a horrid December for the New Jersey Devils and they continue their quest to maintain their spot in the Metropolitan Division tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. So far, we’re seeing shades of the early season Devils in the new year and we hope that continues as the team road trips to the west coast next week.

As always, thank you all for listening and we hope you had a happy welcome to your 2023. Let’s get rolling on what is hopefully a great year in hockey and Let’s Go Devils!