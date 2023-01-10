2022-23 Gamethread #41: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Our Favorite Team embarks on a five-game road trip over the next two weeks. A trip that will take them out to the West Coast eventually. First, they have to go to Raleigh and play the same team in the division for a third time within the last four weeks.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN+/Hulu; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Carolina Hurricanes (SBN Blog: Canes Country)

The Song of the Night: The Devils are on a road trip for this and next week. I will highlight songs from Vulfpeck’s newest release Schvitz for all five games. First is the first video released from the album, the appropriately titled “Sauna.” No, I don’t know what’s up with the hats.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.