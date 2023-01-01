2022-23 Game Preview #37: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Time: 3:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (23-11-2) vs. the Carolina Hurricanes (24-6-6) (SBN Blog: Canes Country)

The Last Devils & the Last Devils-Hurricanes Game:

The Last Devils game was a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh. I recapped that game here. The run-down is that a whole lot of penalties were called, 8 and 6, and the Devils PK killed off all 8 Pittsburgh pps. McLeod and Severson had exceptional xGA rates for a PK and Severson played over half the game. The big 3 of Hughes, Hischier, and Hamilton showed up with the 4 goals split among them. Vanecek saved about 2 goals above expected and made 26 saves on 28 shots.

The previous matchup between these two teams was a 4-1 Carolina victory. Shots were 38-20 in favor of the Devils but goaltending was the difference. Kochetkov made 37 saves on 38 shots while Vanecek allowed 3 goals on 13 shots and Blackwood 1 goal on 7 shots.

How are the Hurricanes doing?

The Hurricanes have overtaken the Devils for first place in the Metro and have won a franchise record 10 in a row. Their last game was a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers. So I’d say they’re doing quite well

Your Thoughts

What do you think about today’s game? Think the Devils will end the Hurricanes’ winning streak? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading