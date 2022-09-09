Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Alexander Holtz comes in at No. 7 on Scott Wheeler’s ranking of his top 20 Calder Trophy candidates: “He’s going to need things to fall just right for him in ways that some of the players in front of him here don’t, but I don’t think 20-25 goals is out of the question in the right setting.” [The Athletic ($)]

The most important position group:

Updates on #NJDevils goalies Mackenzie Blackwood, Vitek Vanecek and Jonathan Bernier before the season.



- Inside the looming Blackwood/Vanecek competition

- Blackwood's lofty goals for this year

- Bernier health update



My latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/w9EZMxrBxw — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 8, 2022

A source told me Jonathan Bernier “definitely won’t be ready for the start of the season.”#NJDevils https://t.co/e0N5KzyW7y — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 8, 2022

​​Hockey Links

The John Tortorella Era in Philadelphia is already off to a fun start! “I have major concerns about the room. I’ve spent the summer going back and forth ... to Philly trying to relocate there. But (I) spent some time in the office talking to players, talking to personnel, talking to (general manager) Chuck (Fletcher), all the front office, and I have major concerns about what goes on in there.” [theScore]

“The Arizona Coyotes expect to sell out every home game this season at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena and say their season-ticket revenue has surpassed what they were generating in their former home in Glendale.” [ESPN]

Wayne Simmonds talks here about his story in “Black Ice,” a documentary that addresses the history of racism in hockey: [TSN]

Ryan Miller, Steve Cash, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jim Johannson make up the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class: [NHL]

