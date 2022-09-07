Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Todd Cordell goes player-by-player down the team’s defensive roster and shares what he’d like to see out of each guy this season: [Infernal Access ($)]

Not a bad pick for a breakout this season:

Look for these guys to reach another level this season. Who do you have your eye on?



Read more here https://t.co/Ebd65pYRqx pic.twitter.com/dre9L4MAFy — NHL (@NHL) September 6, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Jersey ads are here:

The NHL jersey ad, as modeled by @Capitals Hendrix Lapierre pic.twitter.com/WZwLSCgeSz — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022

Brendan Brisson with the @GoldenKnights jersey ad pic.twitter.com/n79F9atJ6e — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022

Matt Boldy with the @mnwild jersey ad for TRIA Orthopedics pic.twitter.com/Bd9QlJfcZY — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022

“There will never be a substitute for the real thing — a frozen sheet of ice kept at 16 degrees Fahrenheit — but some technological advances in the synthetic ice industry have made it a more feasible alternative. Companies such as HockeyShot, Glice, Smartrink and Polyglide have developed products that improve the ability to glide and work on edges in a cost-effective way.” [The Athletic ($)]

A good change to the rule book: Referees can now nullify a major penalty after a video review. “Interesting to see the league give its officials a few more options when it comes to video reviews. Since the change only applies to major penalties — and only situations already eligible for review — there shouldn’t be a big difference in execution. The additional option, though, gives the on-ice officials a better chance to get it right via review.” [Scouting the Refs]

As you look at the talent coming into the league this year, who’s your pick to win the Calder Trophy? [r/hockey]

