Devils Links

Some thoughts here from Meghan Duggan:

In my latest from .@njdotcom, player development director Meghan Duggan predicts which #NJDevils prospects will have breakout seasons in 2022-23:https://t.co/muuqTpjTEs — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 2, 2022

Another captaincy for Luke Hughes:

Introducing your captains for the 2022-23 season:



C- Nolan Moyle

A - Keaton Pehrson

A - Jacob Truscott

A - Luke Hughes#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/Y6X8t3y1qu — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 3, 2022

Cool little detail here:

Devil in the details pic.twitter.com/ApIoTZ8r0r — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 3, 2022

Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason work is almost certainly done. An assessment here of what he did this summer: [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

J.T. Miller gets a big ol’ deal with the Canucks:

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with center J.T. Miller on a 7-year contract worth a total $56 million. pic.twitter.com/UuW2G4xhOC — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 2, 2022

Congrats to the Canadian women on gold:

Canada beats USA 2-1 to win back-to-back gold medals at the #WomensWorlds. pic.twitter.com/ohbkyVnhdQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2022

And then…

Tone deaf? Beyond that.



It was a middle finger from the ever-arrogant Hockey Canada to victims of sexual assault and violence, along with anyone who has been rightly critical of HC’s lack of leadership and decision making.



Was not one other person available to do the honors? — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 4, 2022

Hilary Knight is one of the best women’s hockey players of all time. But where does she stand on the list? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.