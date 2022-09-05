 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/5/22: Details Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/5/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Some thoughts here from Meghan Duggan:

Another captaincy for Luke Hughes:

Cool little detail here:

Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason work is almost certainly done. An assessment here of what he did this summer: [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

J.T. Miller gets a big ol’ deal with the Canucks:

Congrats to the Canadian women on gold:

And then…

Hilary Knight is one of the best women’s hockey players of all time. But where does she stand on the list? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

