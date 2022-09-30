Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Aaaaand there it is. Who could’ve seen it coming?

Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, per Lindy Ruff #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 29, 2022

Miles Wood, Dougie Hamilton, Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and Erik Haula had goals as the Devils beat the Rangers 5-2 on Thursday night and improved to 3-0 in the preseason. [NHL]

Filip and Jesper Bratt sit down with Amanda Stein here to chat:

Here’s the new guy:

Starters from last night’s preseason @NJDevils game against the Islanders. pic.twitter.com/Mr6fCi8HtA — Adam Hamway (@AdamHamway) September 28, 2022

Cool look here:

35 years ago these sweaters debuted in our building.



Exclusively for this season, they'll make their return. pic.twitter.com/UphofNhTqq — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) September 27, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Well, this is certainly a development:

Maple Leafs experimenting with Mitch Marner as a defencemen. Would be situational but interesting nonetheless. Like having an offensive-minded right shot at the point. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) September 29, 2022

How would those inside the league change the Stanley Cup Playoffs? [ESPN ($)]

“Some say that the Coyotes have softened to some degree at least in their expected return and are more willing now to take on a contract or contracts. Granted, you’ve got to have a first-round draft pick, you’ve got to have a prospect involved in all of this, so the ask is still high.” Where will Jakob Chychrun end up? [TSN]

“Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in the two Global Series games in Prague after all. The Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players on the rosters for San Jose and Nashville, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday.” [Associated Press]

“The Canadian government confirmed Monday that noncitizens entering the country — including professional athletes — will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in October.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.