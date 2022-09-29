 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Preseason Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils preseason resumes with a home-and-home set with Our Hated Rivals. The first game is tonight and at the World’s Most Overrated Arena. The game may not count, but the rivalry still burns all the same.

By John Fischer
NHL: NOV 14 Devils at Rangers
The Devils will play Our Hated Rivals. Watch out for Jacob Trouba.
The rivalry still burns even in exhibition games. The game may not count. But the memories of what happen could live on. Like a certain ex-goaltender slandering a now-retired New Jersey Devil defenseman for what was an accident. Just to pick a completely random example off the top of my head. No particular reason.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSG+, NHL Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers (SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter)

The Song of the Night: The album opener for Norma Jean’s latest album, Deathrattle Sing for Me, is “1994.” Really. That’s just too perfect for this matchup. After all, some of Our Hated Rivals are still living there.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.

