Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the team’s first preseason game against Montreal on Monday night, Mackenzie Blackwood put in some solid work, Graeme Clarke and Tomas Tatar had goals and the Devils won 2-1. [NHL]

Then on Tuesday night, Vitek Vanecek played two periods and made 15 saves on 16 shots, and Yegor Sharangovich, Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes and Erik Haula had goals as the Devils cruised past the Islanders, 4-1. [NHL]

How did we feel about Bill Spaulding’s call?

This feels like the start of a familiar story:

#NEWS: Nico Hischier will not return to tonight’s game due to cramping. The medical staff will work on him but are keeping him out as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ErEx7snYdA — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 27, 2022

Lindy Ruff has no update on Nico Hischier.



Hischier underwent tests today.#NJDevils — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 28, 2022

It seems that the Devils have a new in-arena announcer:

Listen to the new Devils PA announcer here: pic.twitter.com/bVggHhkL5b — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 27, 2022

New #NJDevils PA announcer: Adam Hamway. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 28, 2022

Sean McIndoe compiles what amounts to an All Storyline Team for the 2022-2023 season. Mackenzie Blackwood makes the cut here: “It’s tempting to write him off, and the Devils kind of did by going out and getting Vitek Vanecek. But let’s not forget that Blackwood is still just 25, and it was only a year ago that he was being mentioned as a possible Team Canada consideration. If he gets back on track, the Devils could surprise us. If he doesn’t, maybe you really do write him off for good.” [The Athletic ($)]

Luke Hughes looking pretty good here:

#njdevils Prospect Luke Hughes looking healthy with a silky shootout goal in practice for @umichhockey yesterday.



The Wolverines will play their first contest against Windsor in an exhibition game on Oct. 1. pic.twitter.com/dDYVaWPIAV — John Tondora (@JohnTondora) September 27, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Spencer Knight gets a new deal with the Panthers:

Good morning!



We have agreed to terms with Spencer Knight on a three-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.



» https://t.co/nAf5ucTbuJ pic.twitter.com/mc146jq22C — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 27, 2022

Sportsnet is reporting a cap projection here that would see a healthy jump over the next few years, with the 2025-2026 number reaching about $92 million: [Sportsnet]

John Tavares and Brock Boeser will miss some time:

Sheldon Keefe says John Tavares will be out the next three weeks with an oblique strain.



Which means he’ll miss the start of the regular season. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) September 27, 2022

Vancouver Canucks F Brock Boeser underwent successful hand surgery. He will return in 3-4 weeks. Boeser hurt himself at practice on day three of Canucks Training Camp in Whistler, Saturday, September 24th. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) September 26, 2022

If you’re wanting to buy a jersey without an advertising patch, a helpful note:

Remember: All authentic jerseys purchased through the Fanatics-run NHL online store will not be offering sponsor patches. So if you want one without an ad, order online rather than at the official team store. Appreciate the NHL clearing this up. 3/3https://t.co/K4YQPrUgmE — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 26, 2022

“Three of Francesco Aquilini’s children, all of whom are now adults, have levelled ‘serious’ allegations that he abused them when they were younger, a lawyer for the Vancouver Canucks chairman and governor’s former wife told a judge Tuesday.” [The Province]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.