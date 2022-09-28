 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/28/22: New Voices Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/28/22

By Nate Pilling
New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils
Erik Haula #56 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center on September 27, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the team’s first preseason game against Montreal on Monday night, Mackenzie Blackwood put in some solid work, Graeme Clarke and Tomas Tatar had goals and the Devils won 2-1. [NHL]

Then on Tuesday night, Vitek Vanecek played two periods and made 15 saves on 16 shots, and Yegor Sharangovich, Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes and Erik Haula had goals as the Devils cruised past the Islanders, 4-1. [NHL]

How did we feel about Bill Spaulding’s call?

This feels like the start of a familiar story:

It seems that the Devils have a new in-arena announcer:

Sean McIndoe compiles what amounts to an All Storyline Team for the 2022-2023 season. Mackenzie Blackwood makes the cut here: “It’s tempting to write him off, and the Devils kind of did by going out and getting Vitek Vanecek. But let’s not forget that Blackwood is still just 25, and it was only a year ago that he was being mentioned as a possible Team Canada consideration. If he gets back on track, the Devils could surprise us. If he doesn’t, maybe you really do write him off for good.” [The Athletic ($)]

Luke Hughes looking pretty good here:

​​Hockey Links

Spencer Knight gets a new deal with the Panthers:

Sportsnet is reporting a cap projection here that would see a healthy jump over the next few years, with the 2025-2026 number reaching about $92 million: [Sportsnet]

John Tavares and Brock Boeser will miss some time:

If you’re wanting to buy a jersey without an advertising patch, a helpful note:

“Three of Francesco Aquilini’s children, all of whom are now adults, have levelled ‘serious’ allegations that he abused them when they were younger, a lawyer for the Vancouver Canucks chairman and governor’s former wife told a judge Tuesday.” [The Province]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

