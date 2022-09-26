 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/26/22: Hello, Preseason Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/26/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich (17) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

We’re almost to game action! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils and Habs will play today at 7 p.m. ET to kick off New Jersey’s preseason slate of games. The fun begins!

The Athletic’s season preview for the Devils is here: “We don’t expect the Devils’ goaltending to be great this season — in fact, we expect it to be bottom-five worthy — but we also don’t expect it to be as cataclysmically bad as last season either. There should be some regression there. Add some decent offseason additions to the mix, some better health to the team’s best players and the Devils are once again expected to take a big step this season.” [The Athletic ($)]

Does Yegor Sharangovich have to play with Jack Hughes to be effective? C.J. Turtoro takes a look at the question here: [Infernal Access ($)]

On Jonas Siegenthaler’s extension:

Well isn’t this great:

​​Hockey Links

Who’s getting moved this season? A look around the league at trade candidates from each team: [The Athletic ($)]

One likely trade candidate: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The guy, not surprisingly, wants out. [The Hockey News]

Fans have been generally united in their dislike of on-jersey advertising. How do those inside the league feel about it? [TSN]

Barry Trotz was perhaps the hottest commodity on the coaching market this summer, but decided to step away for a bit. What has he been up to? Will he be back? [The Athletic ($)]

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is in the last season of his contract and finds himself in lame duck territory. His teams have been successful in the regular season but have fizzled in the playoffs. Will he be back after this season? [TSN] [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

