Devils and Habs will play today at 7 p.m. ET to kick off New Jersey’s preseason slate of games. The fun begins!

The Athletic’s season preview for the Devils is here: “We don’t expect the Devils’ goaltending to be great this season — in fact, we expect it to be bottom-five worthy — but we also don’t expect it to be as cataclysmically bad as last season either. There should be some regression there. Add some decent offseason additions to the mix, some better health to the team’s best players and the Devils are once again expected to take a big step this season.” [The Athletic ($)]

Does Yegor Sharangovich have to play with Jack Hughes to be effective? C.J. Turtoro takes a look at the question here: [Infernal Access ($)]

On Jonas Siegenthaler’s extension:

My latest from .@njdotcom https://t.co/oi38Vyp6Nb — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 23, 2022

Well isn’t this great:

Who’s getting moved this season? A look around the league at trade candidates from each team: [The Athletic ($)]

One likely trade candidate: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The guy, not surprisingly, wants out. [The Hockey News]

Fans have been generally united in their dislike of on-jersey advertising. How do those inside the league feel about it? [TSN]

Barry Trotz was perhaps the hottest commodity on the coaching market this summer, but decided to step away for a bit. What has he been up to? Will he be back? [The Athletic ($)]

Dubas says he was informed by Brendan Shanahan this summer that no extension was coming at this point in time. Which again, the Leafs GM insists he’s ok with given the fact they haven’t delivered yet in the playoffs. He’s comfortable being judged after this season. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 21, 2022

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is in the last season of his contract and finds himself in lame duck territory. His teams have been successful in the regular season but have fizzled in the playoffs. Will he be back after this season? [TSN] [ESPN]

