Garden State of Hockey- Episode 143: Top 25 Under 25 2022-23

The annual list is here!

By Dan Rozel
New Jersey Devils Headshots Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Now that we’ve finished releasing the associated articles, this episode features our annual Top 25 Under 25 Devils list- from the honorable mentions to the obvious Top 5. There are some new and some departed faces from the list but this year’s top 10 features some prospects and not just current players at the pro level. Otherwise, it’s time to watch development camp and the scrimmages so far have been exciting and refreshing.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils! The preseason (and our next episode) are right around the corner.

