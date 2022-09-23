 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/23/22: The Beginning Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/23/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few notable updates here as camp gets rolling:

On the Michael McLeod question:

Tom Fitzgerald: “Everybody can count and figure out the numbers. We think that’s a real good problem. It also shows the growth of our young players pushing up from underneath. I always say pushing up from Utica to try to push out some ‘weeds’ and really create that competition.” [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Patrick Kane on the offseason rumblings about a trade: “It was all just rumors. A lot of the rumors are just rumors, maybe people looking for things to talk about in August when nothing’s really going on with hockey, right? I don’t think there have been any legitimate discussions between other teams and the Blackhawks.” [ESPN]

Injury notes:

A look here at Kirill Kaprizov’s harrowing offseason and what it took to get the Wild’s star player out of Russia. Wild GM Bill Guerin: “We had a lot of help from very special people. We had to get him appointments and shuffle him around. It was pretty tense, and we didn’t know if we were going to get him out of there. It’s turned out to be very serious.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Czech Foreign Ministry told two NHL teams opening their seasons in Prague that any Russian players would not be welcome because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It may not amount to an outright ban and league officials downplayed the potential impact, but it added a layer of uncertainty to a Global Series the NHL is proud of.” [Associated Press]

“MLB, the NBA and the NHL may orchestrate a buyout of the nation’s dominant owner of regional sports TV networks, whose shaky finances pose an increasing threat to their teams, The Post has learned.” [New York Post] [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

