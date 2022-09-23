Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few notable updates here as camp gets rolling:

Jesper Bratt said he's committed to playing for the #NJDevils for a long time.



Says he left the negotiating to his agent this offseason. It was distracting to him at times, but he tried to focus on his training mostly. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 22, 2022

#NJDevils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood says his ankle feels healthy.



Says he's "refreshed, excited and ready to put the work in." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 22, 2022

...and I’m excited to get him back because he can be such a big piece. He’s one guy that scares the opposition. He scares other defensemen because you know when he’s on the ice." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 22, 2022

Jonathan Bernier carrying a big load here at #NJDevils practice. Rarely swapping out with Issac Poulter.

Should be interesting to get an update on his status later. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 22, 2022

On the Michael McLeod question:

#NJDevils Michael McLeod says he's unable to comment on the Hockey Canada investigation.



When asked to comment on the current state of hockey culture, said that was "part of the investigation" and he couldn't comment on that either. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 22, 2022

When pressed about the 2018 Hockey Canada investigation, Michael McLeod had little to say.



My latest from .@njdotcom:#NJDevilshttps://t.co/9CEgNYPMCc — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 22, 2022

Tom Fitzgerald: “Everybody can count and figure out the numbers. We think that’s a real good problem. It also shows the growth of our young players pushing up from underneath. I always say pushing up from Utica to try to push out some ‘weeds’ and really create that competition.” [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Patrick Kane on the offseason rumblings about a trade: “It was all just rumors. A lot of the rumors are just rumors, maybe people looking for things to talk about in August when nothing’s really going on with hockey, right? I don’t think there have been any legitimate discussions between other teams and the Blackhawks.” [ESPN]

Injury notes:

Updates from GM Kelly McCrimmon:



Mark Stone, Brendan Brisson & Peter DiLiberatore will begin camp in non-contact jerseys.



Nolan Patrick, Robin Lehner & Shea Weber will not play in the 2022-23 season. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 22, 2022

Ryan Ellis out indefinitely. Chuck Fletcher said his assumption is Ellis won’t play this season. If he does play, it’ll be a bonus, Fletcher said. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 22, 2022

Gabriel Landeskog “won’t skate anytime soon,” Jared Bednar said. He’s dealing with an injury from last year and will miss the start of the year. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 22, 2022

A look here at Kirill Kaprizov’s harrowing offseason and what it took to get the Wild’s star player out of Russia. Wild GM Bill Guerin: “We had a lot of help from very special people. We had to get him appointments and shuffle him around. It was pretty tense, and we didn’t know if we were going to get him out of there. It’s turned out to be very serious.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Czech Foreign Ministry told two NHL teams opening their seasons in Prague that any Russian players would not be welcome because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It may not amount to an outright ban and league officials downplayed the potential impact, but it added a layer of uncertainty to a Global Series the NHL is proud of.” [Associated Press]

“MLB, the NBA and the NHL may orchestrate a buyout of the nation’s dominant owner of regional sports TV networks, whose shaky finances pose an increasing threat to their teams, The Post has learned.” [New York Post] [The Athletic ($)]

