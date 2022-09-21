 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 9/21/22: The End Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/21/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils
P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils bounces the puck during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on April 21, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Camp really gets rolling now:

P.K. Subban has retired:

A nice summary here of the career of P.K. Subban, who was at the height of his on-ice powers, a truly special player to watch: [The Athletic ($)]

Ken Daneyko appears to be quite happy with the addition of one Ondrej Palat: “A lot of games are going to be one-goal games. Palat’s won two Stanley Cup championships. He’s a go-to, clutch performer. He does the little things, not just score some big goals that he scored time and time again in playoff hockey, but he can be that voice of reason in the dressing room when it’s a 2-2 game, 3-2 game because he’s been through it so much. That’s what experience means.” [NHL]

In the final game for Devils prospects at the Prospects Challenge on Monday, New Jersey fell in a shootout, 3-2. A few observations from the contest here: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Nathan MacKinnon’s big deal is done:

Zdeno Chara is hanging up his skates:

Keith Yandle retiring as well:

Rangers send Nils Lundkvist to the Stars:

Sean Couturier will miss some significant time:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...