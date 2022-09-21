Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Camp really gets rolling now:

#NJDevils veterans report to training camp tomorrow.



Media availability and practice starts Thursday at 9 a.m. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 20, 2022

P.K. Subban has retired:

A nice summary here of the career of P.K. Subban, who was at the height of his on-ice powers, a truly special player to watch: [The Athletic ($)]

Ken Daneyko appears to be quite happy with the addition of one Ondrej Palat: “A lot of games are going to be one-goal games. Palat’s won two Stanley Cup championships. He’s a go-to, clutch performer. He does the little things, not just score some big goals that he scored time and time again in playoff hockey, but he can be that voice of reason in the dressing room when it’s a 2-2 game, 3-2 game because he’s been through it so much. That’s what experience means.” [NHL]

In the final game for Devils prospects at the Prospects Challenge on Monday, New Jersey fell in a shootout, 3-2. A few observations from the contest here: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Nathan MacKinnon’s big deal is done:

Nathan MacKinnon, eight year extension with the Avalanche, $12.6 million AAV making him highest-paid player in the NHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 20, 2022

Zdeno Chara is hanging up his skates:

Back for one final bow.



Zdeno Chara will return to @tdgarden this afternoon to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the #NHLBruins.



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/9uE8aoid2I pic.twitter.com/WWDfJhePhO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2022

Keith Yandle retiring as well:

After playing 1,109 games as well as setting a new Ironman record, Keith Yandle has announced his retirement from the NHL.



Congratulations on a great career! pic.twitter.com/0NGmfvM6eU — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2022

Rangers send Nils Lundkvist to the Stars:

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from Dallas in exchange for defenseman Nils Lundkvist. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 20, 2022

Sean Couturier will miss some significant time:

I've been told that @NHLFlyers center Sean Couturier has a herniated disc in his back that could cost him several months, if not the whole season. I have a story coming very shortly. @NHL. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) September 19, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.