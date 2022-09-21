Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Camp really gets rolling now:
#NJDevils veterans report to training camp tomorrow.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 20, 2022
Media availability and practice starts Thursday at 9 a.m.
P.K. Subban has retired:
Thank You! pic.twitter.com/rpyePEKvyG— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) September 20, 2022
A nice summary here of the career of P.K. Subban, who was at the height of his on-ice powers, a truly special player to watch: [The Athletic ($)]
Ken Daneyko appears to be quite happy with the addition of one Ondrej Palat: “A lot of games are going to be one-goal games. Palat’s won two Stanley Cup championships. He’s a go-to, clutch performer. He does the little things, not just score some big goals that he scored time and time again in playoff hockey, but he can be that voice of reason in the dressing room when it’s a 2-2 game, 3-2 game because he’s been through it so much. That’s what experience means.” [NHL]
In the final game for Devils prospects at the Prospects Challenge on Monday, New Jersey fell in a shootout, 3-2. A few observations from the contest here: [NHL]
Hockey Links
Nathan MacKinnon’s big deal is done:
EIGHT MORE FOR NATE THE GREAT!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/BzQmrdIk6w— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 20, 2022
Nathan MacKinnon, eight year extension with the Avalanche, $12.6 million AAV making him highest-paid player in the NHL— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 20, 2022
Zdeno Chara is hanging up his skates:
Back for one final bow.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2022
Zdeno Chara will return to @tdgarden this afternoon to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the #NHLBruins.
Full details ➡️ https://t.co/9uE8aoid2I pic.twitter.com/WWDfJhePhO
Keith Yandle retiring as well:
After playing 1,109 games as well as setting a new Ironman record, Keith Yandle has announced his retirement from the NHL.— NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2022
Congratulations on a great career! pic.twitter.com/0NGmfvM6eU
Rangers send Nils Lundkvist to the Stars:
OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from Dallas in exchange for defenseman Nils Lundkvist.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 20, 2022
Sean Couturier will miss some significant time:
I've been told that @NHLFlyers center Sean Couturier has a herniated disc in his back that could cost him several months, if not the whole season. I have a story coming very shortly. @NHL.— Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) September 19, 2022

