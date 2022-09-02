Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“An MSG Network representative told NJ Advance Media Thursday that Comcast Xfinity will still not carry MSG in the upcoming NHL and NBA seasons. Comcast dropped MSG Networks –– which carries Devils, Rangers, Knicks, Red Bulls and Islanders games –– when its carriage agreement expired last October.” [NJ.com]

You might recognize two of these names:

Three reasons to be pessimistic about the Devils this season (you know the biggest one before you even click on this link): [Infernal Access ($)]

Is the goalie situation finally settled? How much have the Devils improved from last season? Which prospects will earn key spots in the lineup after training camp? Three important questions for the Devils: [NHL]

A few thoughts here from Nico Hischier on the addition of Ondrej Palat, what he’s learned in his two seasons as captain and more: [NHL]

The Athletic’s Metropolitan Division beat writers assess where the division stands as we head into the season: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Stars get one of their important deals done:

OTTER IS BACK



We have signed Jake Oettinger to a three-year contract through the 2024-25 season. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 1, 2022

Looks like the Rangers are attempting to move Nils Lundkvist:

Post has learned that Rangers are seeking to trade Lundkvist ahead of camp. https://t.co/NZOERnz9p1 — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) September 1, 2022

Hilary Knight at the top:

HILARY KNIGHT MAKES IT TO THE TOP!



She is now the all-time leading scorer at the IIHF #WomensWorlds. pic.twitter.com/fpeBstYJSA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2022

