Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A couple game recaps here from prospects games over the weekend. The final Devils game from the Prospects Challenge will take place against the Bruins this morning.

In the first game, on Friday, Alexander Holtz tallied a pair of goals, including the overtime game winner, as the Devils beat the Habs 4-3. [NHL]

That was an awesome game from Alexander Holtz.



He was a speedy, poised skater –– a vast improvement from last year. Was also aggressive in scoring chances. He missed his first three opportunities, but came up clutch twice –– tying it in regulation and burying it in OT. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 17, 2022

And then on Saturday, the Devils fell to the Sabres, 7-4. Kevin Dineen was not particularly happy with the performance: “There’s no sugar coating that one. That wasn’t a very good performance by us. We had higher expectations. We were a little sloppy last night, and really thought our execution would be better.” [NHL]

NHL.com’s 2022-2023 season preview for the Devils: [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

“The San Jose Sharks and former forward Evander Kane have settled a grievance over his contract termination last season before the matter would have gone to arbitration.” [ESPN]

The Jets have pulled their team’s captaincy from Blake Wheeler under new head coach Rick Bowness. The team won’t have a captain to start the season. [NHL] [Sportsnet]

A helpful rundown here on where things stand with jersey advertising. To this point, only a few teams have announced advertisers. [ESPN]

An interesting preview here of the headlines you’re likely going to be hearing a lot about this season: What is going to be the biggest talking point this season? [r/hockey]

