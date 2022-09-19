2022 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

Good...morning? Yes. Morning. Today is the last of the three games the New Jersey Devils will play in the 2022 Prospect Challenge series. This is the end of pre-preseason hockey for the Devils. The veterans report tomorrow, which is when training camp will properly begin. The real preseason will begin shortly after that - and with that, real previews and real recaps. If you are able, enjoy the action this morning and hope for no injuries.

The Time: 10:00 AM ET

The Broadcast: This is an online-only tourney. The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins (SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder)

The Goal: One more time! No injuries and play well. That’s it, really.

The Song of the Morning: The third and final single from Ginger Root’s EP Nisemono was “Over the Hill.” The first single had Cameron Lew rise to (relative) stardom. The second showed him overwhelmed by the demands. The third showed him needing to get away from it all.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.