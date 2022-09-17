2022 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

Good evening. Tonight is the second of the three games the New Jersey Devils will play in the 2022 Prospect Challenge series. This is still pre-preseason hockey. The veterans report on this coming Tuesday, which is when training camp will properly begin. The real preseason will begin at the end of the month - and with that, real previews and real recaps. Just enjoy the second hockey game played by people in Devils jerseys since April. Expect to see some players who did not play last night to play tonight as it is a back-to-back set of exhibition games.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: This is an online-only tourney. The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Buffalo Sabres (SBN Blog: Die by the Blade)

The Goal: Same as yesterday - no injuries and play well.

The Song of the Night: The second single from Ginger Root’s EP Nisemono is “Holy Hell,” which is a harsher title than the actual content of the song and its accompanying video. Of the three from this EP, I think this is my favorite. And if you look closely at the video, there’s plenty of references and call backs to other Ginger Root videos and songs. Like a boat.

