 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 9/16/22: Hockey is Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/16/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JUL 13 Devils Development Camp
New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec (5 ) skates during New Jersey Devils development camp on July 13, 2022 at the Barnabas Health Hockey House in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils and Prudential Financial have announced that LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge will be advertised on team helmets for all road games in the Devils Buy Black Partnership. [NHL]

Devils hockey is back, folks! Rookie camp is underway, and prospects participated in their first official practice on Thursday: [NHL]

Here’s the roster for the rookie camp:

​​Hockey Links

Well, this is certainly a thing for one of the faces of the league to say:

Potentially another investigation:

The Athletic ranks the top 100 NHL players here in tiers: [The Athletic ($)]

Per this report from ESPN, “...The expectation is that 10 national teams will take part in the 2024 World Cup of Hockey, with two teams eliminated in the qualification round to create an eight-team field. It’s expected that would include returning national teams Canada, Team USA, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and a team representing Russia. The other national teams could include Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Norway and others.” [ESPN]

Nathan Gerbe is retiring from the NHL:

Cool development here:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...