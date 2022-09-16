Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils and Prudential Financial have announced that LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge will be advertised on team helmets for all road games in the Devils Buy Black Partnership. [NHL]
Devils hockey is back, folks! Rookie camp is underway, and prospects participated in their first official practice on Thursday: [NHL]
Here’s the roster for the rookie camp:
The guys are here and we're ready for some—
: https://t.co/XXVL1OlHQL
Hockey Links
Well, this is certainly a thing for one of the faces of the league to say:
Connor McDavid, speaking at the NHL/NHLPA media tour today outside Vegas, on Hockey Canada's scandal-filled summer:
“I’m very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada … obviously a situation that is terrible for everybody.”
Potentially another investigation:
Hockey Canada didn't provide any details about the third investigation, either timing of alleged incident(s), parties involved, or when complaint was received.
HC wrote lawyers Durant & Ward will "manage the process moving forward..."
The Athletic ranks the top 100 NHL players here in tiers: [The Athletic ($)]
Per this report from ESPN, “...The expectation is that 10 national teams will take part in the 2024 World Cup of Hockey, with two teams eliminated in the qualification round to create an eight-team field. It’s expected that would include returning national teams Canada, Team USA, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and a team representing Russia. The other national teams could include Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Norway and others.” [ESPN]
Nathan Gerbe is retiring from the NHL:
After scoring 151 points in his 435-game NHL career, we wish Nathan Gerbe the best of luck in his new position with the @PredsNHL.
Cool development here:
I'm so pleased for Kyle Beach, who is transitioning to a new phase in his hockey career.
Kyle will be an assistant coach this season with Trinity Western University's men's team in Langley, B.C.
He's in a good space and I'm so happy for him.@KBeachy12
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
