2022 Prospects Challenge Gamethread #1: New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens

Good evening. Tonight is the first of the three games the New Jersey Devils will play in the 2022 Prospect Challenge series. This is essentially pre-preseason hockey. The veterans report next week, which is when training camp will properly begin. The real preseason will begin at the end of the month - and with that, real previews and real recaps. Just enjoy the first hockey game played by people in Devils jerseys since April. And remember: No injuries, please!

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: This is an online-only tourney. The Devils’ official website will stream this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Montreal Canadiens (SBN Blog: Eyes on the Prize)

The Goal: No injuries and play well. Training camp and preseason games await so it is crucial for all involved to be able to participate in those events and future ones (Utica camp and, maybe, NHL games?)

The Song of the Night: Cameron Lew continues to impress visually and aurally. Ginger Root’s EP Nisemono just came out and ahead of the EP, he released three videos that actually have a narrative in line with the EP, which is a blend of Ginger Root’s “aggressive elevator soul music” and city-pop with a theme of imposter syndrome. Lew’s great, basically. This is the first one: “Loneliness.”

