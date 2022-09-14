New Jersey Devils Announce 28-Man Rookie Camp & Prospect Challenge Roster

Earlier this afternoon, the New Jersey Devils announced their roster for this year’s rookie camp and the 2022 Prospect Challenge. The Devils will play three games in this year’s Prospect Challenge, starting with Montreal on Friday night, Buffalo on Saturday night, and Boston on Monday morning. Yes, morning. As in 10 AM. The Devils’ website will be streaming all three games of the challenge. The New Jersey Devils roster features 28 players, including a few invited forwards. Here is a breakdown of the roster.

Goaltenders (4): Nico Daws, Akira Schmid, Tyler Brennan, Isaac Poulter

Daws and Schmid were the top goaltenders with Utica last season, and Daws had an extended call-up in 2021-22 for 25 games. I am a little surprised he qualifies for this tourney, but I will not complain about additional minutes for a young player. Brennan was the Devils’ one goaltender selected in the 2022 draft. Isaac Poulter was signed to a two-way contract by Utica back in June. He played for the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League for four seasons and was arguably their starter for the last two full WHL seasons. He posted his best season in terms of overall save percentage last season with a 91.1% in 49 games for a poor Swift Current team. We’ll see how he gets on in pro hockey. Do not be shocked if he ends up with Adirondack of the ECHL just to keep him active in 2022-23. I would anticipate these four to be rotated across the three games coming up.

Defensemen (9): Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk, Reilly Walsh, Simon Nemec, Michael Vukojevic, Topias Vilen, Jeremy Groleau, Filip Bratt, Jarrod Gourley

The biggest name among this group is the 2022 second overall pick, Simon Nemec. This tourney will be his first time playing for the New Jersey Devils. I would anticipate a lot of eyes to be on him throughout this rookie camp and, later, the Devils’ preseason. Bahl, Okhotiuk, Walsh, Vukojevic, and Groleau were mainstays in Utica last season. With maybe one (two?) spots up for grabs and establishing an order on the depth chart, there will be a lot of competition in camp to see which Comet gets ahead of the other. That competition starts on Friday night. Like Nemec, this tourney will also be Vilen’s first set of games as a Devil as he signed his ELC last season.

The two less-familiar names are Filip Bratt and Jarrod Gourley. Bratt is indeed Jesper’s brother. He appeared at the Devils’ development camp back in the Summer. Filip signed a two-way AHL deal in July. He’s 20, he’s not large (5’10”, 179 pounds), and was only productive with AIK U-20s last season. Gourley is a bit older (23), much larger (6’2”, 212 pounds), came through the NCAA wherein he did not produce a lot, and signed with the organization earlier. He transferred to UConn for his senior season after three seasons with Arizona State University. Someone in the organization had their eye on him as he signed an ATO with Adirondack after the Huskies’ season ended in March. He played 10 games with them and was also loaned to Utica for four games. Gourley did well enough to get a one-way AHL contract with Utica in June. With a crowded blueline - which does not include veterans like Robbie Russo and Tyler Wotherspoon - the competition just for the Comets will be fierce. This camp and Utica camp will go a long way to determining if Bratt and/or Gourley starts 2022-23 as a Comet or a member of the Adirondack Thunder.

Forwards (15): Alexander Holtz, Nolan Foote, Aarne Talvitie, Graeme Clarke, Brian Halonen, Chase Stillman, Josh Filmon, Garrett Van Wyhe, Noah Corson, Luke Bignell, Daniel D’Amico, Zack Jones, Billy Jerry, Xavier Parent, Brody Crane

Of the 15 forwards, 6 have NHL entry level contracts as of this writing: Holtz, Foote, Clarke, Halonen, Stillman, and Talvitie. The hope is that Holtz pushes for a NHL job ahead of this season. The rest are more about who can improve, although time may be shorter for some of them. After all, Halonen and Talvitie are both 23 and Foote will turn 22 in November. Filmon was drafted by New Jersey in the 2022 NHL Draft; the Devils have his rights for two seasons so he does not yet need an entry level contract. The rest of this group needs a little more information. (Player names in the following list link to their Elite Prospects profile.)

For the forwards, the main interest will be on the NHL-signed players. I would expect them to carry the load in the Prospect Challenge games and set an example in any other sessions before the full camp begins next week. For the purposes of preparing for a season with Utica, Adirondack, or going back to junior (or in Bignell’s case, the University of Guelph), these games do carry plenty of value. We shall see how they get on and how the coaches will utilize these players.

One last note: Here are the 2022 All About the Jersey Top 25 Under 25 rankings for all of the rookie camp players who have been ranked: #7 Nemec, #8 Holtz, #13 Daws, #16 Walsh, #18 Bahl, #19 Foote, #20 Okhotiuk, #23 Clarke, #24 Stillman, #28 Vukojevic, #29 Talvitie, #30 Vilen, #33 Brennan, #34 Halonen, #38 Filmon, #48 Groleau.

Who among this group are you excited to see perform at the Prospects Challenge? Who do you think has to have a good rookie camp in order to get attention in next week’s camp? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the Devils’ rookie camp roster in the comments. Thank you for reading.