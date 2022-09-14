Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier joins this episode of 32 Thoughts:

Devils will have Thomas Hickey in camp on a PTO:

We have signed defenseman Thomas Hickey to a PTO.



Hickey will report to training camp on September 21.



New Jersey Devils

On the end of Marty’s playing career with the Devils:

Over the past few months, I looked into Martin Brodeur's "frustrating" #NJDevils ending, odd stint in St. Louis –– and his newly shaped GM dreams.



Ryan Novozinsky

Ken Daneyko on Bill Spaulding, his new broadcast partner: “Everything points towards Bill. It’s like an actor or an actress getting a role. And sometimes it’s the lesser name, and you go, that’s the person. I think all of us sort of felt that at the time.” [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Jordan Kyrou gets an eight-year extension:

Jordan Kyrou's eight-year contract extension will keep him in St. Louis through the 2030-31 season. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues

The Habs have named Nick Suzuki as their new captain:

Who in the Metropolitan Division is poised for a breakout? Todd Cordell takes a look at a few candidates to watch: [Infernal Access ($)]

Some very important hockey history here:

After 34 years, the Wayne Gretzky trade tree has finally come to an end. — Sportsnet

A spin around the league looking at each team’s biggest question heading into the season. You’ll be shocked at the area selected for the Devils here: [The Athletic ($)]

“The consensus around (Jakob) Chychrun is that, while he hasn’t been great in Arizona, his performance will improve once he’s traded to a better team. But is it that simple? Today, we will test that idea to see if a player’s results improve after he gets traded to a stronger team.” [Action Network]

