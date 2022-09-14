 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/14/22: Everything Points Towards Bill Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/14/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier joins this episode of 32 Thoughts:

Devils will have Thomas Hickey in camp on a PTO:

On the end of Marty’s playing career with the Devils:

Ken Daneyko on Bill Spaulding, his new broadcast partner: “Everything points towards Bill. It’s like an actor or an actress getting a role. And sometimes it’s the lesser name, and you go, that’s the person. I think all of us sort of felt that at the time.” [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Jordan Kyrou gets an eight-year extension:

The Habs have named Nick Suzuki as their new captain:

Who in the Metropolitan Division is poised for a breakout? Todd Cordell takes a look at a few candidates to watch: [Infernal Access ($)]

Some very important hockey history here:

A spin around the league looking at each team’s biggest question heading into the season. You’ll be shocked at the area selected for the Devils here: [The Athletic ($)]

“The consensus around (Jakob) Chychrun is that, while he hasn’t been great in Arizona, his performance will improve once he’s traded to a better team. But is it that simple? Today, we will test that idea to see if a player’s results improve after he gets traded to a stronger team.” [Action Network]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

