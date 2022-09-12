Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Games ahead!

The 2022 Prospects Challenge is this week in Buffalo at LECOM Harborcenter. The first game the #NJDevils will partake in will be this Friday against the Montreal Canadiens. — Kristy (@InStilettos_NHL) September 11, 2022

Kristy Flannery takes us through the guys who will be fighting for roster spots as we head into training camp and the preseason: [The Hockey Writers]

NHL Network places Jack Hughes at No. 50 on its list of the top 50 active players in the league. What do you think? Time to grab the pitchforks or is that number about right? [NHL]

Buying or selling here?

Call it right now: will this New Jersey Devils team be better or worse than last year? pic.twitter.com/uyQzm366L8 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 9, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Todd Cordell spins through the Metropolitan Division and highlights what he spies as potentially fatal flaws for each team. Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Devils and Islanders here: [Infernal Access ($)] Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals here: [Infernal Access ($)]

The Owen Power Era is about to begin in Buffalo. Will he help to bring the Sabres (finally) back to relevance? [ESPN]

This Forbes list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams includes exactly zero (0) NHL franchises. The New York Rangers, which Forbes values at $2 billion, are the most valuable hockey team and are outside the field. [Forbes]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.