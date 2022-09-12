 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/12/22: Buy or Sell? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/12/22

By Nate Pilling
Detroit Red Wings v New Jersey Devils
Will Fabian Zetterlund carve out a roster spot this preseason?
Games ahead!

Kristy Flannery takes us through the guys who will be fighting for roster spots as we head into training camp and the preseason: [The Hockey Writers]

NHL Network places Jack Hughes at No. 50 on its list of the top 50 active players in the league. What do you think? Time to grab the pitchforks or is that number about right? [NHL]

Buying or selling here?

Todd Cordell spins through the Metropolitan Division and highlights what he spies as potentially fatal flaws for each team. Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Devils and Islanders here: [Infernal Access ($)] Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals here: [Infernal Access ($)]

The Owen Power Era is about to begin in Buffalo. Will he help to bring the Sabres (finally) back to relevance? [ESPN]

This Forbes list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams includes exactly zero (0) NHL franchises. The New York Rangers, which Forbes values at $2 billion, are the most valuable hockey team and are outside the field. [Forbes]

