Garden State of Hockey- Episode 142: Brief Check-In

August came and went without much major New Jersey Devils news and we briefly checked in with the state of the website. Our Top 25 Under 25 List is in the process of being released and we’ll be recapping the list on an upcoming episode. For now, we await any potential last minute PTOs as rookie camp and subsequently training camp start in the next few weeks.

As always, thanks for listening and Let’s Go Devils! It’s time to get excited again as the calendar inches closer to October.