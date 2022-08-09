Garden State of Hockey- Episode 141: Offseason Complete

The New Jersey Devils negotiated one-year deals with their restriced free agents Jesper Bratt, Miles Wood, and Tyce Thompson, leaving them pretty close to the salary cap and unable to do much more. The roster seems to be accounted for as the Devils look to turn the corner to contending yet again.

We also discuss new assistant coach Ryan McGill and check in briefly with some international prospects.

For all intents and purposes, all the Devils and we as fans can do now is wait for training camp to begin. Let us know what you’d like us to discuss in the comments as August slowly and humidly rolls on.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!