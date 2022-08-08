 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/8/22: On the Team Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/8/22

By Nate Pilling
2021 NHL Draft - Round One
New Jersey Devils fans hold a sign for Luke Hughes, chosen fourth overall by the Devils during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Prudential Center on July 23, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew MacLean/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils prospects at the University of Michigan have a new head coach:

Speaking of Luke Hughes:

There’s plenty to like about the player Jesper Bratt is already: “He already had superb net impacts, but the team needed something else from Bratt other than getting play moving the right direction this year; they needed him to carry the team on his back offensively while Jack Hughes was injured. With a McDavidian +0.61 xGF impact, that’s exactly what he did.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Plenty of love for the new guy:

​​Hockey Links

Sean McIndoe talks a look at one of the most dangerous contracts for an NHL GM to hand out, what we might call the “Shiny New Toy deal”: [The Athletic ($)]

Is there a case to be made that Connor McDavid could retire tomorrow and make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [r/hockey]

The chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors has stepped down. [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

