Devils prospects at the University of Michigan have a new head coach:
It is official:— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 5, 2022
The University of Michigan has terminated hockey coach Mel Pearson’s employment.
Sources: Brandon Naurato named interim Michigan hockey coach for the 2022-2023 season. @NHLNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 7, 2022
Luke Hughes, Ethan Edwards and Seamus Casey have a new interim coach at Michigan.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) August 7, 2022
Brandon Naurato has worked with many NHL players including #NJDevils Jack Hughes. https://t.co/xUCdpQxZi1
Speaking of Luke Hughes:
We've got our squad. #WorldJuniors— USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 7, 2022
More → https://t.co/Mtw4GaYBjA pic.twitter.com/AphnVpkwcZ
There’s plenty to like about the player Jesper Bratt is already: “He already had superb net impacts, but the team needed something else from Bratt other than getting play moving the right direction this year; they needed him to carry the team on his back offensively while Jack Hughes was injured. With a McDavidian +0.61 xGF impact, that’s exactly what he did.” [Infernal Access ($)]
Plenty of love for the new guy:
Dougie Hamilton and Ken Daneyko are big fans of the #NJDevils' No. 2 pick, Simon Nemec.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 7, 2022
Read about their expectations and meetings with the Slovak rookie in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/DSlczSSApa
Hockey Links
Sean McIndoe talks a look at one of the most dangerous contracts for an NHL GM to hand out, what we might call the “Shiny New Toy deal”: [The Athletic ($)]
Is there a case to be made that Connor McDavid could retire tomorrow and make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [r/hockey]
The chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors has stepped down. [Sportsnet]
