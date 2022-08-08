Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils prospects at the University of Michigan have a new head coach:

It is official:

The University of Michigan has terminated hockey coach Mel Pearson’s employment. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 5, 2022

Sources: Brandon Naurato named interim Michigan hockey coach for the 2022-2023 season. @NHLNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 7, 2022

Luke Hughes, Ethan Edwards and Seamus Casey have a new interim coach at Michigan.



Brandon Naurato has worked with many NHL players including #NJDevils Jack Hughes. https://t.co/xUCdpQxZi1 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) August 7, 2022

Speaking of Luke Hughes:

There’s plenty to like about the player Jesper Bratt is already: “He already had superb net impacts, but the team needed something else from Bratt other than getting play moving the right direction this year; they needed him to carry the team on his back offensively while Jack Hughes was injured. With a McDavidian +0.61 xGF impact, that’s exactly what he did.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Plenty of love for the new guy:

Dougie Hamilton and Ken Daneyko are big fans of the #NJDevils' No. 2 pick, Simon Nemec.



Read about their expectations and meetings with the Slovak rookie in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/DSlczSSApa — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 7, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Sean McIndoe talks a look at one of the most dangerous contracts for an NHL GM to hand out, what we might call the “Shiny New Toy deal”: [The Athletic ($)]

Is there a case to be made that Connor McDavid could retire tomorrow and make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [r/hockey]

The chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors has stepped down. [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.