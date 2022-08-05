 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/5/22: Deals Done Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/5/22

By Nate Pilling
Montreal Canadians v New Jersey Devils
Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Montreal Canadiens on March 27, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils avoid arbitration with Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood:

​​Hockey Links

Flames sign Jonathan Huberdeau to a massive, eight-year deal:

The Athletic grades out the contract efficiency of all 32 NHL teams: [The Athletic ($)]

And here The Athletic ranks how each team has made improvements this offseason. The Devils rank pretty favorably here (where have I heard this before?): [The Athletic ($)]

“Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization’s governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases.” [CBC]

The NHL has released the full preseason schedule: [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

