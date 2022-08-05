Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils avoid arbitration with Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood:

Jesp some #NEWS to drop: We have signed Jesper Bratt to a one-year deal worth $5.45 million, avoiding arbitration. He is an RFA at the end of 2022-23. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 3, 2022

ATTENTION



Woody's back!



We have agreed to a one-year deal with Miles Wood worth $3.2 million. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 5, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Flames sign Jonathan Huberdeau to a massive, eight-year deal:

"I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice."



HUBY IS HERE TO STAY! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 5, 2022

The Athletic grades out the contract efficiency of all 32 NHL teams: [The Athletic ($)]

And here The Athletic ranks how each team has made improvements this offseason. The Devils rank pretty favorably here (where have I heard this before?): [The Athletic ($)]

“Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization’s governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases.” [CBC]

The NHL has released the full preseason schedule: [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.