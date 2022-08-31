Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon on where Alexander Holtz stands ahead of the season: “At our exit meeting with him, we told him elite-level conditioning is going to give you the best opportunity to push for a regular NHL spot. It’s not his shot, it’s not his creativity, it’s being in the best shape of your life. That’s one of the reasons we brought him back from Sweden for development camp. We wanted to make sure everything was on track, and he looks great.” [NHL]

Corey Pronman’s best NHL players and prospects under 23 here: Jack Hughes sits atop the list, and his brother Luke sits at No. 11. [The Athletic ($)]

Looking for reasons to be optimistic about this season? There are reasons! [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Mike Sullivan gets a contract extension:

IN SULLY WE TRUST!



We are proud to announce the three-year contract extension for Coach Sullivan.



The extension will kick in at the conclusion of the 2023.24 campaign, and run through the 2026.27 season. https://t.co/A9EnSXrUj3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 30, 2022

Tage Thompson also gets a new deal:

HERE. TO. STAY‼️



We have agreed to terms with forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year contract extension worth $50 million.



Details: https://t.co/I0PGclnYQ1 pic.twitter.com/qlHiGDWFpH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 30, 2022

Could we see five 50-goal scorers this season? Conditions are ripe for offense: “Change takes time. In the NHL’s case, the offence they have been sorely searching for to boost entertainment value and highlight the beauty and skill of the sport has finally arrived. If all goes to plan, this season could be the most explosive yet.” [TSN]

“Amid new calls for wholesale changes among its top executives, Hockey Canada’s board of directors is standing by CEO Scott Smith.” [Sportsnet]

