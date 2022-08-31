 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/31/22: Elite-Level Conditioning Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/31/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: JUL 13 Devils Development Camp
New Jersey Devils forward Alexander Holtz (10) skates during New Jersey Devils development camp on July 13, 2022 at the Barnabas Health Hockey House in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon on where Alexander Holtz stands ahead of the season: “At our exit meeting with him, we told him elite-level conditioning is going to give you the best opportunity to push for a regular NHL spot. It’s not his shot, it’s not his creativity, it’s being in the best shape of your life. That’s one of the reasons we brought him back from Sweden for development camp. We wanted to make sure everything was on track, and he looks great.” [NHL]

Corey Pronman’s best NHL players and prospects under 23 here: Jack Hughes sits atop the list, and his brother Luke sits at No. 11. [The Athletic ($)]

Looking for reasons to be optimistic about this season? There are reasons! [Infernal Access ($)]

Mike Sullivan gets a contract extension:

Tage Thompson also gets a new deal:

Could we see five 50-goal scorers this season? Conditions are ripe for offense: “Change takes time. In the NHL’s case, the offence they have been sorely searching for to boost entertainment value and highlight the beauty and skill of the sport has finally arrived. If all goes to plan, this season could be the most explosive yet.” [TSN]

“Amid new calls for wholesale changes among its top executives, Hockey Canada’s board of directors is standing by CEO Scott Smith.” [Sportsnet]

