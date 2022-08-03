 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/3/22: Here We Go Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/3/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) reacts against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well, somehow we’ve reached this moment:

Devils get a deal done with an RFA:

Scott Wheeler redrafts the 2019 NHL Draft and guess who still goes No. 1 overall? Your guy Jack Hughes. “...Hughes’ skating and handling have already turned him into one of the best transition players in the NHL, he looks like a bonafide star whenever the puck’s on his stick, I fully expect him to be a perennial 80-point guy and maybe more, and he hasn’t even played a full season yet due to injuries and the pandemic.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The woman at the center of the allegations that kicked off the Hockey Canada scandal has spoken publicly about the case: “This is something I never wanted to draw attention to. I simply wanted consequences for actions and some accountability.” [The Globe and Mail]

Some significant allegations and findings concerning University of Michigan men’s hockey coach Mel Pearson: [The Athletic ($)] [Detroit Free Press]

Flames find a deal with Andrew Mangiapane:

There are a few notable names still left on the free agent market. Who is still out there? [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

