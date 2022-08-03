Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well, somehow we’ve reached this moment:

Arbitration filings for Jesper Bratt (NJ): team is $4.15M; player at $6.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 1, 2022

Reached out to the NHLPA and we're told Jesper Bratt's hearing is scheduled to start at 9a ET tomorrow.



Remember that once an arbitration hearing begins...the player & club can no longer negotiate a deal. They must wait for the arbitrators decision, issued by email w/in 48 hrs. — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) August 2, 2022

The next two NHL arbitration cases that haven't already been resolved:



Jesper Bratt, today at 9 a.m.



Miles Wood, Saturday.



The #NJDevils have some work to do. — Infernal Access (@InfernalAccess) August 3, 2022

Devils get a deal done with an RFA:

We have signed Tyce Thompson to a two-year deal!



Welcome back, Tyce. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 2, 2022

Scott Wheeler redrafts the 2019 NHL Draft and guess who still goes No. 1 overall? Your guy Jack Hughes. “...Hughes’ skating and handling have already turned him into one of the best transition players in the NHL, he looks like a bonafide star whenever the puck’s on his stick, I fully expect him to be a perennial 80-point guy and maybe more, and he hasn’t even played a full season yet due to injuries and the pandemic.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The woman at the center of the allegations that kicked off the Hockey Canada scandal has spoken publicly about the case: “This is something I never wanted to draw attention to. I simply wanted consequences for actions and some accountability.” [The Globe and Mail]

Some significant allegations and findings concerning University of Michigan men’s hockey coach Mel Pearson: [The Athletic ($)] [Detroit Free Press]

Flames find a deal with Andrew Mangiapane:

Hearing #Flames and Andrew Mangiapane have agreed to terms at 3 years x $5.8 million, avoiding arbitration.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 3, 2022

There are a few notable names still left on the free agent market. Who is still out there? [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.