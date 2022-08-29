Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

NHL.com lists the organization’s top five prospects here. Give me your thoughts on how this list shakes out: [NHL]

Is there space for Nolan Foote on the big club’s roster? “I think this is hopefully my time to be here with New Jersey on the opening night roster. It’s been my goal since the end of last season. I just need to continue my training and hopefully surprise them and make the roster out of training camp.” [NHL]

Dawson Mercer made an appearance as a special correspondent at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which were held at the Prudential Center on Sunday night: [NHL]

Artists in the fanbase should give this a go:

We’re looking for some of Jersey’s best artists to design our warm-up jerseys for the 2022-23 season!



In collaboration with @NJArtsCouncil & @newark_arts, we are hosting an open call for artists to submit their portfolios and stories now until August 31. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 24, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Cool moment here for Nazem Kadri:

Nazem Kadri brings the Stanley Cup to the London Muslim Mosque.



This is believed to be the first time in history that the Cup has entered a mosque. @HkyNightPunjabi @NHL @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wRIZAm8hvv — Amrit Gill (@AmritG) August 27, 2022

“Mike Babcock has no plans to return to a hockey bench, saying in a radio interview Friday that he’s ‘retired’ from coaching.” [Sportsnet]

Any names of interest here?

What in your mind are the NHL records that will never be broken?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.