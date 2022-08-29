 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/29/22: Special Correspondent Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/29/22

By Nate Pilling
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils
Dawson Mercer #18 of the New Jersey Devils heads for the net during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on April 23, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

NHL.com lists the organization’s top five prospects here. Give me your thoughts on how this list shakes out: [NHL]

Is there space for Nolan Foote on the big club’s roster? “I think this is hopefully my time to be here with New Jersey on the opening night roster. It’s been my goal since the end of last season. I just need to continue my training and hopefully surprise them and make the roster out of training camp.” [NHL]

Dawson Mercer made an appearance as a special correspondent at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which were held at the Prudential Center on Sunday night: [NHL]

Artists in the fanbase should give this a go:

​​Hockey Links

Cool moment here for Nazem Kadri:

“Mike Babcock has no plans to return to a hockey bench, saying in a radio interview Friday that he’s ‘retired’ from coaching.” [Sportsnet]

Any names of interest here?

What in your mind are the NHL records that will never be broken?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

