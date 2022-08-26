Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In The Athletic’s 2022-2023 NHL Pipeline Rankings, the Devils come in at No. 3: “There aren’t a lot of organizations that can graduate a No. 1 pick and remain this high in the rankings, but New Jersey is in a unique position in that regard after picking high and often in the last few years since selecting Nico Hischier. The hope is they now have the nucleus to turn around this franchise on the backs of Hischier, Jack and Luke Hughes, and Simon Nemec.” [The Athletic ($)] Full list for the league here: [The Athletic ($)]

We’ll see plenty of Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes this season: “We should expect Lindy Ruff to lean heavily on his twin star centers. And if they’re healthy, that should go pretty well for him.” [Infernal Access]

Another coaching staff addition in the organization:

The @NJDevils have announced Andrew Brewer as an addition to our coaching staff.



Join us in welcoming Assistant Coach @Abrew2014! pic.twitter.com/qieGlqrMVE — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) August 24, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Bill Daly with some optimism on the salary cap: “I’ve seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me more optimistic on the cap going up sooner whether that’s in two seasons or three seasons, I think it’s more likely than not two seasons rather than three.” [Sportsnet]

Phil Kessel signs in Vegas:

!!!!!!!#VegasBorn https://t.co/y2DUqAylMh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 25, 2022

“The NHL doesn’t anticipate any Russian players having issues with obtaining visas this season, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Wednesday.” [ESPN]

“The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament.” [NHL]

A few more images here giving hints at the designs of the new Reverse Retro jerseys:

If you’re a gamer, here you go:

Your @EASPORTS NHL 23 cover athletes: Trevor Zegras of the @AnaheimDucks and Sarah Nurse of Team Canada, the first women’s hockey player to grace the cover of their NHL franchise. pic.twitter.com/tKbUVrD1c2 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 24, 2022

