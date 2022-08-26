 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/26/22: The Nucleus Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/26/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 Player Media Tour
Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils poses for a portrait on the NHL Player Media Tour on August 24, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Devils Links

In The Athletic’s 2022-2023 NHL Pipeline Rankings, the Devils come in at No. 3: “There aren’t a lot of organizations that can graduate a No. 1 pick and remain this high in the rankings, but New Jersey is in a unique position in that regard after picking high and often in the last few years since selecting Nico Hischier. The hope is they now have the nucleus to turn around this franchise on the backs of Hischier, Jack and Luke Hughes, and Simon Nemec.” [The Athletic ($)] Full list for the league here: [The Athletic ($)]

We’ll see plenty of Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes this season: “We should expect Lindy Ruff to lean heavily on his twin star centers. And if they’re healthy, that should go pretty well for him.” [Infernal Access]

Another coaching staff addition in the organization:

​​Hockey Links

Bill Daly with some optimism on the salary cap: “I’ve seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me more optimistic on the cap going up sooner whether that’s in two seasons or three seasons, I think it’s more likely than not two seasons rather than three.” [Sportsnet]

Phil Kessel signs in Vegas:

“The NHL doesn’t anticipate any Russian players having issues with obtaining visas this season, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Wednesday.” [ESPN]

“The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament.” [NHL]

A few more images here giving hints at the designs of the new Reverse Retro jerseys:

If you’re a gamer, here you go:

