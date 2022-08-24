Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few thoughts here from Lindy Ruff:

Spoke to #NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff this morning.



Job security never worried him, despite many top coach candidates on the market this offseason. He also thinks he can be a Darryl Sutter-esque coach.



All that –– and more –– in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/dUOhwrrsdK — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 22, 2022

And a few more words on Ruff, whose seat is, no doubt, a little toasty: “Should they stumble at any point, Fitzgerald likely will pull the plug on the Ruff era in New Jersey, and there will not be many hockey observers outspoken in defense of Ruff. Results matter, and that’s something Ruff surely has learned in his quarter-century as an NHL bench boss.” [The Hockey News]

Andrew Brunette on the The Cam & Strick Podcast:

An interesting discussion over at r/hockey: Would you trade your team’s last 30 years with the Devils? [r/hockey]

For what it’s worth:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are no longer listed as limited partners of the New Jersey Devils on the team’s website

pic.twitter.com/1FtFawuAgf — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) August 22, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Paul Stastny lands with the Hurricanes:

SIGNED!!



The #Canes have inked Paul Stastny to a one-year deal



Details » https://t.co/jkDEew2iTG pic.twitter.com/1bM8M6AIvA — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 23, 2022

Islanders announce some news:

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to a three-year contract! — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 22, 2022

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Noah Dobson to a three-year contract! — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 22, 2022

Might we see these guys retire soon?

Lou Lamoriello said Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene are not currently considerations for defense roles for next season's #Isles teams. No discussions with them. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) August 22, 2022

“Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman played in only four games last season, none after Nov. 13, because of what the 31-year-old called a ‘multilayered’ issue involving the ‘complex of the whole pelvic region.’” [NHL]