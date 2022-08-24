 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 8/24/22: On the Hot Seat Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/24/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Dallas Stars
Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils watches the action from behind the bench against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on April 9, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A few thoughts here from Lindy Ruff:

And a few more words on Ruff, whose seat is, no doubt, a little toasty: “Should they stumble at any point, Fitzgerald likely will pull the plug on the Ruff era in New Jersey, and there will not be many hockey observers outspoken in defense of Ruff. Results matter, and that’s something Ruff surely has learned in his quarter-century as an NHL bench boss.” [The Hockey News]

Andrew Brunette on the The Cam & Strick Podcast:

An interesting discussion over at r/hockey: Would you trade your team’s last 30 years with the Devils? [r/hockey]

For what it’s worth:

​​Hockey Links

Paul Stastny lands with the Hurricanes:

Islanders announce some news:

Might we see these guys retire soon?

“Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman played in only four games last season, none after Nov. 13, because of what the 31-year-old called a ‘multilayered’ issue involving the ‘complex of the whole pelvic region.’” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...