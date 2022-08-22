We are well and truly into a dead period of the offseason now. Things are quiet and likely will be for a bit. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Some time with new Devils play-by-play guy Bill Spaulding:

Bill Spaulding says "Taylor Ham."



He's also really stoked to be the next #NJDevils play-by-play announcer on MSG Network.



Get to know Bill in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/doCSn5ND27 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 19, 2022

“There were some brain cramps but he looked like a star by and large.” Scott Wheeler with a few thoughts on Luke Hughes in his assessment of the players in this edition of the World Junior Championship: [The Athletic ($)]

The Hockey Guy previews the 2022-2023 season for the Devils:

On the step forward we might expect from Dawson Mercer in his second NHL season: “Is he going to become a 30-goal, 70-plus-point scorer in only his second season? Probably not, but 20-plus goals and 50-plus points with improved impacts is a reasonable expectation and seems achievable given what he did in just his first year in the NHL.” [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Congratulations to Team Canada on gold at the World Juniors:

I’m still trying to wrap my head around this save by Mason McTavish:

Corey Pronman with rundown of the players he felt stood out or failed to stand out at the World Juniors: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.