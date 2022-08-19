Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Sergei Brylin has been added to the coaching staff:

We have officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach. He is the final addition to Lindy Ruff’s staff.



Welcome BACK to Jersey, Sergei!



: https://t.co/sa64PgvdTt pic.twitter.com/p1BMaWiFLo — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 18, 2022

A few thoughts here from Brylin as he joins the big club once again: [NHL]

Not included in the article was Sergei Brylin outlining to me some of his coaching responsibilities after talking w/ Lindy & Tom Fitzgerald:



He will be the ‘eye-in-the-sky’ during games, doing a lot of one-on-one work with players & will be supporting the penalty kill.#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) August 18, 2022

Over at the World Juniors: Some reporting here on the injury Luke Hughes suffered in Team USA’s loss to Team Czechia on Wednesday. [FloHockey]

A nice goal for prospect Petr Hauser in that game:

That release tho @narodnitym's Petr Hauser put Czechia up by 1 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/k26kTt7hZE — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 18, 2022

Quite a bit of ice time for Hughes in the tournament:

Team USA’s final stats (5 GP):

TOI:

Hughes (NJD): 22:02

Faber (MIN): 19:03

Kleven (OTT): 19:01



SOG:

Coronato (CGY): 19

Cooley (ARZ): 19

Mazur (DET): 17

Bordeleau (SJS): 16



PTS:

Bordeleau (SJS): 1-7-8

Coronato (CGY): 4-3-7

Mazur (DET): 5-2-7

Cooley (ARZ) & Slaggert (CHI): 2-4-6 — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 18, 2022

The Devils rank No. 11 in Dom Luszczyszyn’s fan confidence rankings. Luszczyszyn’s assessment: “What the Devils have put together so far is extremely encouraging and it’s commendable that they’re sticking to a patient vision for the future. Building a contender takes time and the Devils are doing it right — especially with their cache of cap space at their disposal. The next step is coming soon.” [The Athletic ($)]

Scouching recaps the Devils 2022 draft class:

​​Hockey Links

What a wild offseason for the Flames:

WELCOME TO CALGARY NAZEM! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 18, 2022

The #Flames have traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 18, 2022

“Carey Price is unlikely to play for the Montreal Canadiens this season, general manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday.” [NHL]

Nashville will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards:

The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28-29. Nashville also will host the 2023 NHL Awards on June 26, the first time the two events will be in the same city since Vancouver hosted each in 2006. https://t.co/wTMe2cfb8i — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 18, 2022

If you’re an Islanders fan, you’re probably wondering what Lou is doing. The team “...puzzlingly didn’t make a single transaction at last season’s trade deadline and then didn’t sign a single free agent once that window opened. It defies logic. While there’s still time to do something before training camp opens in another month, it’s unlikely to be anything that will drastically alter the makeup of the team.” [The Athletic ($)]

Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons: [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.