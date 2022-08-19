 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/19/22: Sarge Returns Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/19/22

By Nate Pilling
Binghamton Devils v Laval Rocket
Assistant coach Sergei Brylin of the Binghamton Devils looks on from behind the bench against the Laval Rocket during the AHL game at Place Bell on October 13, 2017 in Laval, Quebec, Canada.
Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Sergei Brylin has been added to the coaching staff:

A few thoughts here from Brylin as he joins the big club once again: [NHL]

Over at the World Juniors: Some reporting here on the injury Luke Hughes suffered in Team USA’s loss to Team Czechia on Wednesday. [FloHockey]

A nice goal for prospect Petr Hauser in that game:

Quite a bit of ice time for Hughes in the tournament:

The Devils rank No. 11 in Dom Luszczyszyn’s fan confidence rankings. Luszczyszyn’s assessment: “What the Devils have put together so far is extremely encouraging and it’s commendable that they’re sticking to a patient vision for the future. Building a contender takes time and the Devils are doing it right — especially with their cache of cap space at their disposal. The next step is coming soon.” [The Athletic ($)]

Scouching recaps the Devils 2022 draft class:

​​Hockey Links

What a wild offseason for the Flames:

“Carey Price is unlikely to play for the Montreal Canadiens this season, general manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday.” [NHL]

Nashville will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards:

If you’re an Islanders fan, you’re probably wondering what Lou is doing. The team “...puzzlingly didn’t make a single transaction at last season’s trade deadline and then didn’t sign a single free agent once that window opened. It defies logic. While there’s still time to do something before training camp opens in another month, it’s unlikely to be anything that will drastically alter the makeup of the team.” [The Athletic ($)]

Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons: [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

