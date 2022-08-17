Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“The backbone to try and to get anywhere for the most part in this league is you have got to have consistent goaltending. And then you improve all the areas around it. You know what your strength is, our strength is our speed and some of our offensive creativeness. But we want to play to that, but at the same time, we want to improve some of our play away from the puck, so these guys don’t face quite as many chances as they had in the past.” Lindy Ruff gives a few thoughts on the goalie situation and the team’s offseason work: [NHL]

He’ll be here soon:

“I practise even more than before,” said @NJDevils prospect Simon Nemec. He is flying to New Jersey 13th september. “Im looking forward to 15th september, when we are playing prospect game against Montreal with Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar.” #NJDevils @DevilsInsiders pic.twitter.com/NSfIU1cDFO — Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) August 16, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Might we see another big offseason move?

I’m told the #sens remain in pursuit of Jacob Chychryn. There have been talks this week. The ask remains two 1st round picks and a high end prospect plus Arizona would also take Zaitsev. — Brent Wallace (@Freeagentwally) August 16, 2022

The NHL has released the league’s COVID-19 policies for the 2022-2023 season: [The Hockey News]

Where/when will Nazem Kadri sign? What about a deal for Jason Robertson? Phil Kessel? A look at the biggest remaining offseason questions: [ESPN]

Jonathan Huberdeau:

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau has pledged to donate his brain to science after he dies.

Huberdeau's pledge follows that of Devils defensemen Ben Lovejoy, who in December 2017 became the first active NHL player to make that commitment. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 15, 2022

“As an NHL player, I’m very aware of the impact of traumatic brain injuries, concussions and the link to other mental health issues.”



Thank you, Jonathan for contributing to research! Join Jonathan today and pledge to donate your brain at https://t.co/g3DPjG1h5t. pic.twitter.com/iTl1iB47Ce — Concussion Legacy Foundation (@ConcussionLF) August 15, 2022

