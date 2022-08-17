 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/17/22: Soon Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/17/22

By Nate Pilling
Simon Nemec shakes hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected as the number two overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“The backbone to try and to get anywhere for the most part in this league is you have got to have consistent goaltending. And then you improve all the areas around it. You know what your strength is, our strength is our speed and some of our offensive creativeness. But we want to play to that, but at the same time, we want to improve some of our play away from the puck, so these guys don’t face quite as many chances as they had in the past.” Lindy Ruff gives a few thoughts on the goalie situation and the team’s offseason work: [NHL]

He’ll be here soon:

​​Hockey Links

Might we see another big offseason move?

The NHL has released the league’s COVID-19 policies for the 2022-2023 season: [The Hockey News]

Where/when will Nazem Kadri sign? What about a deal for Jason Robertson? Phil Kessel? A look at the biggest remaining offseason questions: [ESPN]

Jonathan Huberdeau:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

