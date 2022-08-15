Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

At least for the early part of his contract, there’s plenty to like about how the Devils can use Ondrej Palát: “With the Devils’ off-season close to complete at this point, it’s probably safe to assume Palát will end up somewhere in the team’s top-six alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. But he will have much more to offer than being a top-six winger. In all likelihood, he’ll be coach Lindy Ruff’s Swiss Army knife.” [Infernal Access]

Another big night for one Luke Hughes:

Top defensemen got a lot of work tonight. Luke Hughes (NJD) logged 22:50 of ice time to lead all players in the game, while Brock Faber (MIN) had 22:06. Simon Edvinsson (DET) had 22:44 and Emil Andrae (PHI) had 22:39 of ice time to lead Sweden. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) August 15, 2022

​​Hockey Links

I will always enjoy this move:

Kent Johnson puts Canada up late in the first with the Michigan! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/CaS79vMuc8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 13, 2022

A discussion over at r/hockey: “What is the worst TRADE that was made by your favorite hockey team?” [r/hockey]

A look back at how the Flyers acquired Eric Lindros through the eyes of former Flyers exec Jay Snider: “There was a lot of excitement with the Flyers. I don’t regret it. I think it was the right move. I don’t think he reached the place he could have reached. But he still reached pretty high.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.