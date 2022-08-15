 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/15/22: A Swiss (Or Czech) Army Knife Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/15/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

At least for the early part of his contract, there’s plenty to like about how the Devils can use Ondrej Palát: “With the Devils’ off-season close to complete at this point, it’s probably safe to assume Palát will end up somewhere in the team’s top-six alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. But he will have much more to offer than being a top-six winger. In all likelihood, he’ll be coach Lindy Ruff’s Swiss Army knife.” [Infernal Access]

Another big night for one Luke Hughes:

​​Hockey Links

I will always enjoy this move:

A discussion over at r/hockey: “What is the worst TRADE that was made by your favorite hockey team?” [r/hockey]

A look back at how the Flyers acquired Eric Lindros through the eyes of former Flyers exec Jay Snider: “There was a lot of excitement with the Flyers. I don’t regret it. I think it was the right move. I don’t think he reached the place he could have reached. But he still reached pretty high.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

