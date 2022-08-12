 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 8/12/22: A New Voice Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/12/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MSG Networks

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It’s official: MSG Networks has named Bill Spaulding as the new Devils play-by-play announcer. Per MSG, “Spaulding most recently served as a play-by-play broadcaster for college hockey on NBC Sports and college football on ESPN. While at NBC Sports, he also worked on four Olympic Games and two Paralympic Games, covering events such as track and field, speed skating, ski jumping and more.” [NHL]

Ahem:

Good things are ahead, friends:

Fabian Zetterlund gets his deal:

​​Hockey Links

Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-2023 season:

Another broadcasting announcement: Eddie Olczyk is joining the broadcast team for the Seattle Kraken. [NHL]

“Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to ‘Play La Bamba, baby’ after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6.” [NHL]

Dom Luszczyszyn’s fan confidence survey is up, and you can vote here: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...