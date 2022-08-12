Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It’s official: MSG Networks has named Bill Spaulding as the new Devils play-by-play announcer. Per MSG, “Spaulding most recently served as a play-by-play broadcaster for college hockey on NBC Sports and college football on ESPN. While at NBC Sports, he also worked on four Olympic Games and two Paralympic Games, covering events such as track and field, speed skating, ski jumping and more.” [NHL]

The man has some pipes! Can't wait to hear @BillSpaulding call the next Jack OT winner for real...



Here are a few clips from his @MSGNetworks audition! — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 11, 2022

Ahem:

USA improves to 2-0 at the WJC after beating Switzerland 7-1. Three-point games for Carter Mazur (DET), Luke Hughes (NJD), Thomas Bordeleau (SJS) and a solid performance in net from Kaidan Mbereko. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) August 12, 2022

Luke Hughes (NJD) continues to be USA's minutes leader with 21:18 of ice time tonight. Hughes had 3 assists in the game and has tied Quinn for the Hughes Family WJC scoring title in 12 fewer games. Jack only played in four WJC games. Luke 5 pts in 2 GP; Quinn 5 in 14; Jack 4 in 4 — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) August 12, 2022

Good things are ahead, friends:

Luke Hughes is going to do some things next year at Michigan. Like he's doing things at the WJC. pic.twitter.com/tggbToZSh0 — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) August 12, 2022

Fabian Zetterlund gets his deal:

We have signed Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract.



: https://t.co/4Ut39Otq9z pic.twitter.com/8cweImbwvC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 10, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-2023 season:

NEWS: Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season after it was determined that he will require hip surgery. An exact timeline of his recovery is to be determined. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 11, 2022

Another broadcasting announcement: Eddie Olczyk is joining the broadcast team for the Seattle Kraken. [NHL]

“Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to ‘Play La Bamba, baby’ after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6.” [NHL]

Dom Luszczyszyn’s fan confidence survey is up, and you can vote here: [The Athletic ($)]

