Devils in the Details - 8/10/22: Hot Start Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/10/22

By Nate Pilling
Finland v USA - 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Luke Hughes of United States in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship match between Finland and USA at Nokia Arena on May 28, 2022 in Tampere, Finland.
Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pretty good start to the World Juniors for Luke Hughes:

It sounds like this might not be so far off from the new Reverse Retro design:

Travis Yost grades out the center depth of every team in the league. The Devils look pretty good in this exercise: [TSN]

​​Hockey Links

Max Pacioretty will be out for an extended period:

Bruins getting some business done:

Still waiting for that Nazem Kadri deal to be announced:

Local team announces new captain:

“Claims Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz had an inappropriate relationship with a former ballerina were withdrawn because she was not a minor during her alleged interaction with him.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

