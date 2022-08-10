Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pretty good start to the World Juniors for Luke Hughes:

14 shots in and Luke Hughes finds the back of the net to get @usahockey on the board. #USAGER #WorldJuniors @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/o4UvS5Q6Z1 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 10, 2022

Luke Hughes (NJD) is named Team USA's player of the game. A goal and an assist while playing a boatload of minutes. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) August 10, 2022

It sounds like this might not be so far off from the new Reverse Retro design:

#NJDevils #ReverseRetro will be inspired by the Kansas City Scouts from 1974—when this franchise was founded. They moved to Colorado in 1976 and to New Jersey in 1982.



Concept art by @orionataylor. pic.twitter.com/QPoeCw991G — icethetics (@icethetics) August 8, 2022

Travis Yost grades out the center depth of every team in the league. The Devils look pretty good in this exercise: [TSN]

​​Hockey Links

Max Pacioretty will be out for an extended period:

Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles tomorrow in Raleigh. His expected recovery time is six months.https://t.co/KKh3qUYkRh — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 10, 2022

Bruins getting some business done:

Getting the band back together.



David Krejci and the @NHLBruins have agreed to a one-year deal! pic.twitter.com/9rbW0ZZBZb — NHL (@NHL) August 8, 2022

Got another one for ya.



The #NHLBruins have signed Pavel Zacha to a one-year contract.



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/OK0jXd5vav pic.twitter.com/R99wuDKzoM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 8, 2022

Still waiting for that Nazem Kadri deal to be announced:

Via DFO Rundown, @frank_seravalli:



“I think (the #isles) put an offer on the table for Kadri. Other teams have told me they believe it’s in the 7x7 range.” — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) August 9, 2022

Local team announces new captain:

The 28th captain in #NYR history:



Ja©ob Trouba pic.twitter.com/PhhYhPeOAy — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 9, 2022

“Claims Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz had an inappropriate relationship with a former ballerina were withdrawn because she was not a minor during her alleged interaction with him.” [Sportsnet]

