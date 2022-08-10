Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Pretty good start to the World Juniors for Luke Hughes:
14 shots in and Luke Hughes finds the back of the net to get @usahockey on the board. #USAGER #WorldJuniors @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/o4UvS5Q6Z1— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 10, 2022
Luke Hughes (NJD) is named Team USA's player of the game. A goal and an assist while playing a boatload of minutes.— Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) August 10, 2022
It sounds like this might not be so far off from the new Reverse Retro design:
#NJDevils #ReverseRetro will be inspired by the Kansas City Scouts from 1974—when this franchise was founded. They moved to Colorado in 1976 and to New Jersey in 1982.— icethetics (@icethetics) August 8, 2022
Concept art by @orionataylor. pic.twitter.com/QPoeCw991G
Travis Yost grades out the center depth of every team in the league. The Devils look pretty good in this exercise: [TSN]
Hockey Links
Max Pacioretty will be out for an extended period:
Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles tomorrow in Raleigh. His expected recovery time is six months.https://t.co/KKh3qUYkRh— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 10, 2022
Bruins getting some business done:
BERGY. IS. BACK.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 8, 2022
Full details ➡️ https://t.co/tYpMXznBuV pic.twitter.com/QDD3xNWTEh
Getting the band back together.— NHL (@NHL) August 8, 2022
David Krejci and the @NHLBruins have agreed to a one-year deal! pic.twitter.com/9rbW0ZZBZb
Got another one for ya.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 8, 2022
The #NHLBruins have signed Pavel Zacha to a one-year contract.
Full details ➡️ https://t.co/OK0jXd5vav pic.twitter.com/R99wuDKzoM
Still waiting for that Nazem Kadri deal to be announced:
Via DFO Rundown, @frank_seravalli:— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) August 9, 2022
“I think (the #isles) put an offer on the table for Kadri. Other teams have told me they believe it’s in the 7x7 range.”
Local team announces new captain:
The 28th captain in #NYR history:— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 9, 2022
Ja©ob Trouba pic.twitter.com/PhhYhPeOAy
“Claims Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz had an inappropriate relationship with a former ballerina were withdrawn because she was not a minor during her alleged interaction with him.” [Sportsnet]

