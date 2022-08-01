 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 8/1/22: Dates of Truth Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/1/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils looks for the shot during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on April 21, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

ICYMI: Another addition to the coaching staff.

Lindy Ruff seems a popular pick to be the first NHL coach to be fired this season. That and more predictions from around the league: [The Athletic ($)]

Where else can the Devils improve from last season? One area: “The Devils’ in-zone defense was respectable, however, it was the opposite in the neutral zone. Per Sznajder’s work, they ranked 32nd in possession entries against, and the rest of the Devils’ neutral zone defensive numbers were in the bottom-5.” [Infernal Access ($)]

A couple arbitration dates to remember this week:

​​Hockey Links

John Klingberg gets a one-year deal from the Ducks:

Rangers sign Kaapo Kakko to a two-year extension:

P.K. Subban isn’t quite ready to head into an off-ice career just yet. Subban’s agent, Don Meehan: “He wants to play, I can tell you that. But I think at this stage in his career he would want to play somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for him. Without sounding too aggressive, I think he’s earned the privilege to be somewhat selective in terms of where he would play so that it works for the team and it works for him. In other words, he doesn’t just want to play anywhere. He has that measure of independence.” [Montreal Gazette]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...