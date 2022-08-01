Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

ICYMI: Another addition to the coaching staff.

#NEWS: We've added Ryan McGill to our staff. Welcome to Jersey, coach!



Read more about our new assistant ⤵️ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 29, 2022

Lindy Ruff seems a popular pick to be the first NHL coach to be fired this season. That and more predictions from around the league: [The Athletic ($)]

Where else can the Devils improve from last season? One area: “The Devils’ in-zone defense was respectable, however, it was the opposite in the neutral zone. Per Sznajder’s work, they ranked 32nd in possession entries against, and the rest of the Devils’ neutral zone defensive numbers were in the bottom-5.” [Infernal Access ($)]

A couple arbitration dates to remember this week:

#NJDevils salary arbitration hearing dates have been set...



Jesper Bratt - August 3rd

Miles Wood - August 6th

Tyce Thompson - August 11th — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 21, 2022

​​Hockey Links

John Klingberg gets a one-year deal from the Ducks:

NEWS: We have signed John Klingberg to a one-year contract. #FlyTogether https://t.co/PbZVAG7Hqi — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 29, 2022

Rangers sign Kaapo Kakko to a two-year extension:

BACK. ☑️#NYR have agreed to terms with Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract extension. https://t.co/HHTHZbYwn4 pic.twitter.com/VVHCPUoPt1 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 28, 2022

P.K. Subban isn’t quite ready to head into an off-ice career just yet. Subban’s agent, Don Meehan: “He wants to play, I can tell you that. But I think at this stage in his career he would want to play somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for him. Without sounding too aggressive, I think he’s earned the privilege to be somewhat selective in terms of where he would play so that it works for the team and it works for him. In other words, he doesn’t just want to play anywhere. He has that measure of independence.” [Montreal Gazette]

