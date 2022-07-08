2022 NHL Draft: Devils Pick Daniil Orlov at 110th Overall in the 4th Round

At 110th overall, the New Jersey Devils selected defenseman Daniil Orlov from MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva in the MHL (Russian junior league). According to his Elite Prospects profile, Orlov is a 6’2”, 181 lbs. left-handed shooting defenseman from Elektrostal, Russia. He was born on December 21, 2003 thus making him 18 years old. We can see that he was ranked 80th by FC Hockey, 131st by McKeen’s Hockey, 36th among European skaters by Central Scouting, 133rd from Recruit Scouting, and 113th by Draft Prospects Hockey.

He’s spent the past two seasons playing for Sakhalinskiye Akuly in Russia’s top junior league, the MHL. Last season he posted 9 goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 54 games along with a +3 and 45 PIM. That was enough for him to finish 4th on the team in scoring. Orlov was tied for 11th in scoring among defensemen in the MHL with 30 points and his 0.56 points per game rate ranked tied for 13th. The Hockey Prospecting model gives him a 6% Star Probability and 47% NHLer Probability, listing his comparables as Brayden McNabb, Mirco Mueller, Joni Pitkanen, Daniel Tjarnqvist, and Darnell Nurse.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic ($) had Orlov ranked 108th. Essentially, he rated his shot as above NHL average, his skating and compete level NHL average, and puck skills and hockey sense below NHL average. He liked his size and skating and think that those tools can push him into the professional level.

Here’s what Canucks Army had to say about Orlov prior to the draft:

Orlov spent the 2021-22 NHL season playing for Sakhalinskiye Akuly in the MHL in Russia, recording 30 points in 54 games. Scouts and evaluators have commented positively on his size and defensive ability as he stands 6’2″ and is known for keeping opponents on the outside of the ice. He’s another player that is a strong skater and uses that ability to thwart rushes and scoring chances. While he will likely never be a great offensive contributor, Orlov would be a great use of a late-round selection for the Vancouver Canucks.

Also, here’s what Steve Kournianos thinks of the prospect:

Devils at 110 take Sakhalinskiye Akuly minute eater Daniil Orlov LHD. Did it all for them and consistent on the breakout. Ran their power play, killed penalties, and a strong skater with good wheels. — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) July 8, 2022

Here’s some video of Orlov:

I'm a huge fan of the way Daniil Orlov (#21 in blue for the @hc_sakh_sharks) creates space and speed for himself with tight edgework as he protects the puck. One of the more overlooked D for the #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/w7P92s5kL9 — Dopemon (@DopemonYT) October 15, 2021

My initial, quick reaction is that I’m fine with the pick. It seems to be good value for a 4th round pick and they can take their time with his development to see if his skills and hockey IQ can catch up to his physical tools.

That is my initial reaction to the Devils selecting Daniil Orlov. I’ll keep adding more information about Daniil Orlov to this post as the day goes on. For now, I want to know your reaction to the pick. Please vote in the flash poll that will end tonight. What do you think of Daniil Orlov as a prospect? Do you agree with taking them at 110th? Leave your comments below and thank you for reading!

