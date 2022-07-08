2022 NHL Draft: Devils Pick Josh Filmon at 166th Overall in the Sixth Round

It took until the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft for the New Jersey Devils to draft a forward. It took just one more round to take their second forward in the draft. With their sixth round pick at 166th overall, the New Jersey Devils drafted Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon. NHL.com’s draft tracker lists him as a left winger; let’s go with that.

According to Elite Prospects, Filmon was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba; born on March 18, 2004; shoots left; and is listed at 6’2” and 159 pounds. It has to be said immediately: he needs to get thicker and stronger. Just like the vast majority of the 17/18 year olds picked yesterday and today. Filmon made his WHL debut in 2020-21 with 17 games played wherein he put up just two goals. Last season, Filmon played much more for Swift Current. In 67 games, he put up 23 goals and 45 points. That does not seem like much; however, 45 points was good for a third place in scoring on that team. He also led the whole team in shots on net with 178. This indicates that he played a significant role on what was not a good hockey team in 2021-22. Filmon’s performances warranted a selection to the CHL Top Prospects Game and Canada’s World U-18 team, where he appeared in 3 games and picked up an assist.

This is a beefier resume than most sixth round picks. The rankings at EP would agree. They ranged from 75 (TSN/Bob McKenzie) to 148 (McKeen’s) with NHL CSS placing Filmon 38th among North American skaters. To seem him picked at 166th overall makes it a good value pick at a minimum.

You can be further encouraged by this selection after reading Mark Scheig’s profile of the player at The Hockey Writers. Scheig noted that his skating is quite good for a player with his frame. It allowed him to not just keep up with the game, but also create offensive situations and help in defensive situations. He also praised his finishing. Scheig did note that he needs to add weight and gain strength. He also pointed out that Filmon could do more to contribute when he is not producing; which could explain why he fell as far as he did in this year’s draft. Scheig’s profile ends with some quotes from other services - Future Considerations, Draft Prospects, and Dobber Prospects - and they are similarly complementary for the player.

By the late rounds of the draft, just about everyone is a long shot. I think the Devils taking a chance on a forward who put up relatively good numbers on a young team that struggled in his league and got some minutes in bigger situations (CHL Top Prospects Game, World U-18s) is a good one to take as any. I like this selection. I think it could turn out very well should Filmon get stronger, improve his play away from the puck, and develop his current skills further. These are things that can be worked on and the Devils can help him along, especially as Filmon helps Swift Current get better.

Now I want to know what you think. Do you like the pick? Do you think the Devils got good value in the sixth round with this choice? Was there anyone else you wanted?