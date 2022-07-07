New Jersey Devils at the 2022 NHL Draft: The AAtJ Open Post

The New Jersey Devils won one of the two lotteries for the top two picks way back in May. After roughly two months and loads of speculation, argument, discussion, and thought, we will see what the New Jersey Devils will do with that pick. Tonight is the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. This is your open post to discuss the first night of the two-day draft.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports; Digital - ESPN+

The Location: The Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Devils’ Picks Tonight: Second overall.

The Likeliness that the Pick Will Be Used to Pick a Player: If it has not been moved now, then I would say it is quite high.

The SB Nation Mock Draft Pick: In the network-wide mock draft, we selected Logan Cooley at second overall. The reader poll in that post preferred Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Mock Drafts in General: The most common player picked among a sample of mock drafts reviewed was Juraj Slafkovsky.

The AAtJ Draft Preview: Everything you may want to know about this draft from a Devils-perspective is in this post. It even links to all of the prospect profiles we did this year.

The Song for the Night: You might as well pay a little mind to the Vulfmon, who looks lot like Jack Stratton. See him and his disciples groove in “Take Me To A Higher Place,” from the upcoming album, Here We Go Jack.

The Rules: As always, keep your comments clean & respectful to others, relevant to the Devils and/or the NHL draft as a whole, and do not post illegal streams. We will try to get a post up specific for the draft pick (and any other significant moves made by the Devils tonight) as promptly as possible. You can and should comment, react, praise, and jeer the picks made throughout the first round. Thank you for being here at All About the Jersey for the 2022 NHL Draft. Go Devils.