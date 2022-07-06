The 2022 NHL Draft is almost here. Finally. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

How about Jack Campbell?

On the latest 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman said there's nothing really going on with the Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell. #NJDevils, Oilers interested. Friedge said some people told him they think he ends up with the Devils, some think he ends up with the Oilers — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) July 5, 2022

In this mock draft, TSN’s Craig Button sends Shane Wright to the Habs at No. 1 and Juraj Slafkovsky to the Devils at No. 2: [TSN] Likewise for Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino in this mock: [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

Former Devils assistant coach and NHLer Mike Grier has been named GM of the Sharks:

After playing over 1,000 games in the League and years of experience as an NHL scout, assistant coach and hockey operations advisor, Mike Grier has officially been named general manager of the @SanJoseSharks.



He is the first Black GM in League history. pic.twitter.com/Ra9o6OZcaN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 5, 2022

There is no better source to confirm the news than himself.



Please say hello and hear from our new #SJSharks General Manager, Mike Grier. pic.twitter.com/kIrBGAU14i — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022

Claude Giroux in Edmonton? Where might Alex DeBrincat end up? A roundup of the latest rumors as we close in on the draft: [Sportsnet]

Senators are buying out Colin White:

#Sens have placed Colin White on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout. They will save $10.5 million in real cash because White is only 25.



Cap charge is less than $900,000 for five of next six years with one season as a cap credit, per @CapFriendly. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 5, 2022

A goaltender off the market:

The Penguins re-signed Casey DeSmith to a two-year contract. $1.8M cap hit.



That's a raise from his previous AAV of $1.25M. — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) July 5, 2022

Hayley Wickenheiser promoted in Toronto:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.