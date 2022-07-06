 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/6/22: Draft Time Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/6/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 NHL Scouting Combine - Portraits
It’s nearly time.
Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022 NHL Draft is almost here. Finally. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

How about Jack Campbell?

In this mock draft, TSN’s Craig Button sends Shane Wright to the Habs at No. 1 and Juraj Slafkovsky to the Devils at No. 2: [TSN] Likewise for Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino in this mock: [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

Former Devils assistant coach and NHLer Mike Grier has been named GM of the Sharks:

Claude Giroux in Edmonton? Where might Alex DeBrincat end up? A roundup of the latest rumors as we close in on the draft: [Sportsnet]

Senators are buying out Colin White:

A goaltender off the market:

Hayley Wickenheiser promoted in Toronto:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

