Garden State of Hockey - Episode 137: New Year, New Future Devils

It’s a technically a new year for the NHL. The 2022 NHL Draft is this week. Next week is free agency. Therefore, there’s a lot to catch up on

By John Fischer and Dan Rozel
It’s a new NHL year - technically.
It has been a while, but the Garden State of Hockey is back. A podcast with a New Jersey Devils focus for the People Who Matter: the Devils fans. There is a lot to catch up on ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, which is later this week. We talked about the following different topics:

  • Congratulating the Stanley Cup Champions.
  • A quick run through the coaching carousel, such as Alain Nasreddine being hired in Dallas and us lamenting Mark Recchi further.
  • Noting that the Devils’ assistant positions remain open and they are interested in Andrew Brunette.
  • The departure of Steve Cangialosi as Devils play-by-play commentator.
  • The arrival of Ryan Novozinsky, a beat reporter for the Devils at NJ.com.
  • A brief mention of Arseni Gritsyuk.
  • An auspicious mention of Scott Darling.
  • The 2022 NHL Draft from potential picks to trends to look for at the draft.
  • The Ivan Fedotov Saga and its potential impact on the draft.
  • Development camp and preseason schedule.
  • World Junior Championships in August
  • And a promise to talk more about free agency - which will be next week.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!

