Garden State of Hockey - Episode 137: New Year, New Future Devils

It has been a while, but the Garden State of Hockey is back. A podcast with a New Jersey Devils focus for the People Who Matter: the Devils fans. There is a lot to catch up on ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, which is later this week. We talked about the following different topics:
- Congratulating the Stanley Cup Champions.
- A quick run through the coaching carousel, such as Alain Nasreddine being hired in Dallas and us lamenting Mark Recchi further.
- Noting that the Devils’ assistant positions remain open and they are interested in Andrew Brunette.
- The departure of Steve Cangialosi as Devils play-by-play commentator.
- The arrival of Ryan Novozinsky, a beat reporter for the Devils at NJ.com.
- A brief mention of Arseni Gritsyuk.
- An auspicious mention of Scott Darling.
- The 2022 NHL Draft from potential picks to trends to look for at the draft.
- The Ivan Fedotov Saga and its potential impact on the draft.
- Development camp and preseason schedule.
- World Junior Championships in August
- And a promise to talk more about free agency - which will be next week.
As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!
