Garden State of Hockey - Episode 137: New Year, New Future Devils

It has been a while, but the Garden State of Hockey is back. A podcast with a New Jersey Devils focus for the People Who Matter: the Devils fans. There is a lot to catch up on ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, which is later this week. We talked about the following different topics:

Congratulating the Stanley Cup Champions.

A quick run through the coaching carousel, such as Alain Nasreddine being hired in Dallas and us lamenting Mark Recchi further.

Noting that the Devils’ assistant positions remain open and they are interested in Andrew Brunette.

The departure of Steve Cangialosi as Devils play-by-play commentator.

The arrival of Ryan Novozinsky, a beat reporter for the Devils at NJ.com.

A brief mention of Arseni Gritsyuk.

An auspicious mention of Scott Darling.

The 2022 NHL Draft from potential picks to trends to look for at the draft.

The Ivan Fedotov Saga and its potential impact on the draft.

Development camp and preseason schedule.

World Junior Championships in August

And a promise to talk more about free agency - which will be next week.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!