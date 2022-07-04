Devils in the Details - 7/4/22: Bring Us Andrew Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Some notes here from Elliotte Friedman on the Devils: “They are also expected to be in the Ville Husso conversation. Their goalie coach, Dave Rogalski, knows Husso well. Finally, New Jersey is believed to be among the teams interested in former Florida coach Andrew Brunette as an assistant.” [Sportsnet]

C.J. Turtoro on the case for Patrik Elias in the Hockey Hall of Fame: “Patrik Elias is the best forward to not already be inducted. He is better than half of the guys that have already been inducted. And if none of that matters, then he’s still a glaring omission. Because you can’t write the story of the NHL without the Devils team that made 13 consecutive post-seasons. And you can’t tell that story without Patrik Elias.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

The Lightning clear some cap space:

We have acquired defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash from Nashville in exchange for Ryan McDonagh.https://t.co/CuiUSq32qS — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 3, 2022

Coaching moves:

It’s official ✍️



Welcome back to our new Head Coach, Rick Bowness! pic.twitter.com/Lh3ZZPutvn — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 3, 2022

Monty’s the man.



The Boston Bruins have named Jim Montgomery as the 29th head coach in franchise history.



: https://t.co/HbjR4HJ565 pic.twitter.com/C1HeaBwFRQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2022

#SJSharks have relieved head coach Bob Boughner, assistant coaches John Madden and John MacLean, and assistant coach, video Dan Darrow of their responsibilities. https://t.co/S6ZoEo9vEs — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 1, 2022

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to a three-year-deal:

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with right wing Brock Boeser on a 3-year contract worth 6.65 million per season.



DETAILS | https://t.co/wusC1EfQ6a pic.twitter.com/BLSMvmicHw — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out in the draft:

Not sure what to make of the Russian Factor this year other than it’s amplified though it widely varies from team to team. For some teams, it’s believed to be business as usual. Others, however, believe ownership/management may have edicts to not take RUS players at all. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 3, 2022

“Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained in St. Petersburg, Russia, for an alleged evasion of military service, according to a report from the Russian news outlet Fontanka.” [Philadelphia Inquirer]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.