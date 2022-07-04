 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 7/4/22: Bring Us Andrew Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/4/22

By Nate Pilling
Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers
“Go be an assistant coach with the Devils. There’s opportunity for upward mobility.”
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Some notes here from Elliotte Friedman on the Devils: “They are also expected to be in the Ville Husso conversation. Their goalie coach, Dave Rogalski, knows Husso well. Finally, New Jersey is believed to be among the teams interested in former Florida coach Andrew Brunette as an assistant.” [Sportsnet]

C.J. Turtoro on the case for Patrik Elias in the Hockey Hall of Fame: “Patrik Elias is the best forward to not already be inducted. He is better than half of the guys that have already been inducted. And if none of that matters, then he’s still a glaring omission. Because you can’t write the story of the NHL without the Devils team that made 13 consecutive post-seasons. And you can’t tell that story without Patrik Elias.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

The Lightning clear some cap space:

Coaching moves:

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to a three-year-deal:

It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out in the draft:

Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained in St. Petersburg, Russia, for an alleged evasion of military service, according to a report from the Russian news outlet Fontanka.” [Philadelphia Inquirer]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

