 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Garden State of Hockey- Episode 140: Non-Bratt Housekeeping

The Devils made some nice moves this week.

By Dan Rozel
/ new
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

This week, the New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with Jesper Boqvist and Vitek Vanecek, as they signed them as restricted free agents and signed Jonas Siegenthaler to a team-friendly extension. The moves were astute but the fan base is still waiting for the major one as Jesper Bratt remains unsigned.

Start thinking about your Top 25 Under 25 lists. It’s almost here for this year and there’s plenty of new names to add to the mix.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...