Devils Links

In case you missed it, Jonas Siegenthaler signed a five-season contract extension worth $17 million on Tuesday with the New Jersey Devils. That’s a cap hit of $3.4 million that will begin after next season. [Devils official website]

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com continues to put in that work by speaking with two former Devils players. First, he reached out to Travis Zajac, who expressed interest in joining the organization:

Travis Zajac says he didn't "fit in" during his last season as a Devil.



But that doesn't mean he didn't love it.



More on the former #NJDevils star (including his potential return to the organization) in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/4LdgDyjO1F — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 26, 2022

Second, Novozinsky spoke briefly with Sergei Brylin, who is open to moving up to New Jersey as a coach. He has been with Albany, Binghamton, and Utica as an assistant since the 2013-14 season. Perhaps his time is soon:

Just asked Sergei Brylin his thoughts on being an assistant coach for the #NJDevils this year. He said:



“I’m really happy with what I do, I love my job playing with the young players. But it’d be nice to see if I can do the same for the big club.” — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 26, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Speaking of former Devils, defensive ace John Madden is joining Arizona as an assistant coach. [Coyotes official website]

Here’s another, more obscure name from the past: Josef Boumedienne is now an assistant GM for the Swedish national team. He’ll scout Swedish players in North America and be part of the staff for tournaments. [Tre Kronor]

Jesse Puljujarvi is not going to arbitration after all. Edmonton and Puljujarvi agreed to a one-season contract at $3 million. [Oilers official website]

While this happened on Monday, Isac Lundestrom re-signed with Anaheim to avoid his hearing - which was originally scheduled for today. He will be a Duck for two seasons for a total of $3.6 million. [Ducks official website]

Flyers prospect Bobby Brink underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. He is expected to recover in five months. [Jordan Hall of NBC Sports]

Mike Grier’s first head coaching hire in San Jose is David Quinn. [NHL.com]

Pierre-Luc Dubois claims he did not request a trade from Winnipeg. I do not know how to trust this given he attended the NHL Draft in Montreal for the possibility of a trade. [TSN]

Dustin Brown is getting his number #23 retired by Los Angeles on February 11, 2023. He is also getting a statue. Really? Him? [Kings official website]

Jonathan Toews is not necessarily onboard with Chicago’s plan to re-build the team and so is questioning his own future as a Blackhawk. [Mark Lazerus at The Athletic ($)]

Scott Wheeler put up a list of his Top 10 Goalie Under-25 Prospects. No Devils are included [The Athletic ($)]

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen was found not guilty of sexual assault in a jury trial in Canada on Tuesday. [Sportsnet]

The Hockey Canada investigation by the Canadian government continues. Hockey Canada lawyer Danielle Robitaille has stated she is resuming player interviews regarding a sexual assault incident in London, Ontario back in 2018 involving players of Canada’s 2018 WJC team. Robitaille stated that any player that refuses to participate may be banned for life by Hockey Canada and publicize those who refuse. [TSN]

For the previous two links, please be mindful and respectful of the topic. Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.