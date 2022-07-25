 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/25/22: New Reverse Retros? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/25/22

By Nate Pilling
Washington Capitals v New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils skates in warm-ups wearing the Devils reverse retro jersey for the first time prior to the game against the Washington Capitals at the Prudential Center on April 02, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It appears that the team’s new Reverse Retro jersey will be based on a Kansas City Scouts look:

On Michael McLeod:

Devils will be getting a new in-arena announcer:

Jesper B. gets a new contract:

Luke Hughes at No. 2, Simon Nemec at No. 4 and Alexander Holtz at No. 17. Scott Wheeler with some high praise for the three young skaters on this list of top prospects outside the NHL: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Well, who could have seen this coming:

Matthew Tkachuk explains some of his thinking about why he left Calgary: [Sportsnet]

Patrik Laine re-signs with the Blue Jackets:

“Halifax police said they have opened a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations related to Canada’s 2003 World Junior team.” [TSN]

A discussion over at r/hockey: What are some of the biggest/fastest narrative changes in hockey history? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

