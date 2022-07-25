Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It appears that the team’s new Reverse Retro jersey will be based on a Kansas City Scouts look:

On Michael McLeod:

Many players on the 2018 Canada World Junior’s roster have publicly commented on the re-opened investigation. Michael McLeod is not one of them.



We attempted to reach McLeod’s agent several times for a statement, but received no response.https://t.co/Uj9s0tVSFI — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 25, 2022

Devils will be getting a new in-arena announcer:

BREAKING: #NJDevils PA announcer Joe Tolentino has not been retained for next season, he confirmed to me.



The Devils are now looking for a new play-by-play AND a PA announcer. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 24, 2022

Jesper B. gets a new contract:

Jesper Boqvist has accepted his qualifying offer and we have signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.



: https://t.co/kdVszmiteJ pic.twitter.com/GiAJ2TkJcJ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 22, 2022

Luke Hughes at No. 2, Simon Nemec at No. 4 and Alexander Holtz at No. 17. Scott Wheeler with some high praise for the three young skaters on this list of top prospects outside the NHL: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Well, who could have seen this coming:

Full trade, per sources:



To #FlaPanthers:

Matthew Tkachuk (extension in place)



To #Flames:

Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 1st round pick.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 23, 2022

I’m told the @NJDevils were really interested in Matthew Tkachuk. They tried hard to trade for him the last few days / weeks. The @FlaPanthers finally won the derby. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 23, 2022

Matthew Tkachuk explains some of his thinking about why he left Calgary: [Sportsnet]

Patrik Laine re-signs with the Blue Jackets:

NEWS: #CBJ have signed winger Patrik Laine to a four-year contract through the 2025-26 season.https://t.co/dt0m7sbtzJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) July 22, 2022

“Halifax police said they have opened a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations related to Canada’s 2003 World Junior team.” [TSN]

A discussion over at r/hockey: What are some of the biggest/fastest narrative changes in hockey history? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.