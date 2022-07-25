Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
It appears that the team’s new Reverse Retro jersey will be based on a Kansas City Scouts look:
On Michael McLeod:
Many players on the 2018 Canada World Junior’s roster have publicly commented on the re-opened investigation. Michael McLeod is not one of them.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 25, 2022
We attempted to reach McLeod’s agent several times for a statement, but received no response.https://t.co/Uj9s0tVSFI
Devils will be getting a new in-arena announcer:
BREAKING: #NJDevils PA announcer Joe Tolentino has not been retained for next season, he confirmed to me.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 24, 2022
The Devils are now looking for a new play-by-play AND a PA announcer.
Jesper B. gets a new contract:
Jesper Boqvist has accepted his qualifying offer and we have signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 22, 2022
: https://t.co/kdVszmiteJ pic.twitter.com/GiAJ2TkJcJ
Luke Hughes at No. 2, Simon Nemec at No. 4 and Alexander Holtz at No. 17. Scott Wheeler with some high praise for the three young skaters on this list of top prospects outside the NHL: [The Athletic ($)]
Hockey Links
Well, who could have seen this coming:
Full trade, per sources:— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 23, 2022
To #FlaPanthers:
Matthew Tkachuk (extension in place)
To #Flames:
Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 1st round pick.@DailyFaceoff
I’m told the @NJDevils were really interested in Matthew Tkachuk. They tried hard to trade for him the last few days / weeks. The @FlaPanthers finally won the derby.— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 23, 2022
Matthew Tkachuk explains some of his thinking about why he left Calgary: [Sportsnet]
Patrik Laine re-signs with the Blue Jackets:
NEWS: #CBJ have signed winger Patrik Laine to a four-year contract through the 2025-26 season.https://t.co/dt0m7sbtzJ— CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) July 22, 2022
“Halifax police said they have opened a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations related to Canada’s 2003 World Junior team.” [TSN]
A discussion over at r/hockey: What are some of the biggest/fastest narrative changes in hockey history? [r/hockey]
